Will Ramaphosa act? DA lays criminal charges against perjury-accused Nkabane

The DA has accused Ramaphosa of having double standards by failing to take action against corruption-accused ministers.

Pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane.

Ramaphosa’s government of national unity partner, the DA, has filed criminal charges against Nkabane at the Cape Town Police Station.

Nkabane is accused of lying to parliament and being involved in alleged corruption linked to the Sector Education & Training Authority (Seta) boards.

DA spokesperson and member of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, Karabo Khakhau, accused Nkabane of lying to parliament to protect the appointments of ANC-linked individuals to various Seta boards.

“Minister Nkabane told parliament that the appointment process was overseen by an ‘independent’ evaluation panel. However, it has now been exposed that the so-called panel was stacked with individuals from her own department and political allies, including her chief of staff and an ANC Youth League leader,” said Khakhau.

Nkabane is also accused of attempting to conceal her alleged corrupt activities. This comes after Terry Motau SC denied being part of an advisory panel that oversaw these appointments.

“This is a claim he (Motau) has unequivocally denied in writing. He made it clear he had no knowledge of, nor participated in, the process,” she said.

Khakhau said Nkabane has broken the law and violated her oath of office.

“The DA will not stand by while ministers who lie, manipulate processes, and protect ANC cronies remain in office,” she said.

DA boycotts Nkabane’s budget vote

As a result, the DA said it will not support the budget of the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The party is also expected to vote against the budgets of departments headed by other corruption-accused ANC ministers.

“We will use every legal and parliamentary tool at our disposal to root out this rot from government,” Khakhau said.

Nkabane accused of incompetence

Meanwhile, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) has called for Nkabane’s resignation. They accused her of lacking ethical leadership and incompetence.

The organisation also questioned her failure to ensure the appointment of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) board.

The EFF has also complained about irregular financial activities at Nsfas. They have written to the acting CEO complaining about some irregular payments.

“Given that Nsfas spends over R14 billion on student accommodation, a figure that will undoubtedly grow, it is outrageous that hundreds of millions, if not billions of rands, could be diverted to a handful of companies without ethical and transparent processes or regulatory oversight,” the party said.

Analyst weighs in

Political analyst Theo Neethling told The Citizen that Ramaphosa is under immense pressure to act on several complaints against Nkabane.

“The South African Students Federation (SASF) accused the minister of undermining public trust and failing to serve the interests of students.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has echoed these calls, stating that Minister Nkabane is unfit to serve in her current role.

“With multiple political and civil society actors joining the chorus of criticism, both Minister Nkabane and President Ramaphosa now face mounting pressure from several quarters,” he said.

The Citizen contacted Nkabane’s office for comment but received no response by the time of publication. This story will be updated once a response is received.

