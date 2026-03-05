Nsfas approves almost 700k students, rejects 132k applications for 2026

More than 6 000 Nsfas applications are still awaiting verification, and 26 972 applicants still have outstanding documents.

Nearly 700 000 students have been approved for funding by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) for the 2026 academic year. More than 132 000 applications have been rejected, according to the scheme’s latest update.

Nsfas released its applications, appeals, accommodation and disbursements update on Thursday. The scheme said it had processed a record number of applications as demand for financial assistance in higher education continues to grow.

The scheme said 692 704 first-time entering students had been approved for funding, alongside 550 959 continuing students. This reflects the scale of financial aid support across South Africa.

However, 132 069 applications were rejected, while 6 144 applications remain awaiting verification. In addition, 26 972 applicants still have outstanding documents.

“Nsfas was established to transform access to higher education and training for the youth of South Africa,” said Nsfas board chairperson Dr Mugwena Maluleke.

“Our mission is clear: to ensure that no deserving student is denied the opportunity to pursue their studies simply because of financial constraints.”

Billions already disbursed for allowances

The scheme said it has already disbursed billions of rand to support students at universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges. This comes as the academic year gets underway.

For universities, Nsfas made two major upfront payments covering allowances and accommodation.

“On 2 February 2026, Nsfas disbursed R3 557 285 045 to cover allowances and accommodation,” the scheme said.

A second payment of R2 824 849 085 followed on 2 March 2026.

At TVET colleges, Nsfas paid R679 079 050 on 2 February to cover tuition fees.

Further payments included R145 457 290 to 51 130 students on 13 February. In addition, R446 590 368 was paid to 138 115 students on 27 February for allowances, including transport and accommodation.

“These investments are not just numbers; they represent our commitment to removing financial barriers and creating an enabling environment for academic success,” Maluleke said.

ALSO READ: Student bodies to work hand-in-hand with Nsfas

Registration data and student accommodation

Nsfas said it had already received registration data from thousands of students across institutions.

“Registration data has been received for 174 962 TVET students and 54 280 university students across South Africa,” the scheme said.

The scheme added that 224 983 students had applied for accommodation funding. Meanwhile, 148 825 students and accommodation providers had already submitted signed lease agreements confirming housing arrangements for the year.

However, Nsfas urged students who had not yet submitted leases to do so urgently to avoid delays.

“Failure to do so may result in delays or complications in the allocation of accommodation and related allowances,” the scheme warned.

Appeals and funding reconsiderations

Nsfas also reported handling 101 201 appeals from students who were rejected or failed to meet academic or financial eligibility criteria.

Of these appeals, 22 654 were approved, 18 108 rejected, while 9 073 are awaiting supporting documents.

ALSO READ: Nsfas blames institutions and accommodation providers for students sleeping on the street

The scheme said appeals can be granted in cases involving medical conditions, traumatic events or a demonstrated likelihood of completing a qualification.

“The appeals process is designed to be fair, accessible, and responsive,” Nsfas said.

Students were encouraged to submit outstanding documentation promptly to avoid delays in funding decisions.

Registration portal closing soon

Nsfas said most operational milestones for the 2026 academic year have already been completed. In addition, the registration portal is scheduled to close on 31 March 2026.

“In closing, Nsfas stands as a pillar of opportunity, equity, and progress in South Africa,” Maluleke said.

“Our work is not just about administration; it is about transformation.”

NOW READ: Budget 2026: NSFAS faces billions‑rand funding cut