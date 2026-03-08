‘Sanitary products safe to use despite EDC chemical findings,’ Motsoaledi says [VIDEO]

'Levels of EDCs is low and are found in others products and food.'

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) cannot be completely avoided or removed, and it remains safe to use sanitary products, adding that none of the tested menstrual products should be removed from the market.

Concerns were raised after a study by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Free State in February 2026 found the presence of EDCs, including parabens, phthalates and bisphenols, in all 23 sanitary pads and panty liners in South Africa.

Crisis

The crisis had taken on a life of its own, with many women questioning whether they should still even be using these products, while others really do not have any other option.

Government through the Social Protection, Community and Human Development cluster, hosted a joint media briefing on Sunday, to respond and clarify the implications of the findings of the research study on sanitary pads.

‘Not surprising’

Motsoaledi clarified the health and regulatory implications and also addressed some of the concerns raised by individuals and organised groups regarding the findings.

The minister said it is fitting that his department hosts the briefing on International Women’s Day.

Motsoaledi said it is “not surprising” that EDCs were found in menstrual products.

“Experts from leading South African research and clinical institutions are in agreement that it is not surprising that EDCs were found in sanitary pads both because they are found in many products (and their presence in sanitary pads has previously been documents).

‘Safe to use’

Motsoaledi said the levels of ECDs were low.

“The regulatory authorities in South Africa will continue to play their role in regulating the products as they were doing prior to this study.

“But, most important is that this or any other study has not established a causal relationship between the detected chemicals and adverse health outcomes in women or girls. Women and girls can be reassured that it remains safe to use sanitary pads,” Motsoaledi said.

EDCs

He said endocrine-disrupting chemicals are ubiquitous, and the exposure to EDCs is actually higher in men than in women.

“They are ever present in low concentrations in various foodstuffs, household products, personal care and beauty products such as toothpaste, shampoo and conditioners, body lotions, lipsticks, clothing and electronics. They are widely used in agriculture as pesticides.”

“The concentration of EDCs in menstrual products is low; it does not translate into harm. The presence of EDCs on menstrual products does not warrant removal from the market.”

Regulation

Motsoaledi said sanitary products are not regulated by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) because they are low risk.

“To date no report of adverse effects due to use of sanitary pads was presented to SAHPRA and no need for regulation within SAHPRA was arrived.

“Since the chemicals have been known globally for many years, the WHO has been looking for any evidence of harm over the years, but to date, it has never found any harm from these products,” Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi said there is no causal link between EDCs and adverse health issues in women’s and girls’ products.

