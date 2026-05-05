Nsfas placed under administration again amid bitter boardroom battle

Minister Buti Manamela appointed Prof Hlengani Mathebula as administrator after resignations left Nsfas board divided,

The leadership squabble dogging the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) came to a head yesterday with the body being put under administration once again.

Despite defiant board members, Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela announced he has appointed Prof Hlengani Mathebula as Nsfas administrator.

Nsfas placed under administration again

He cited deep institutional instability that threatened the scheme’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

The board had backed acting CEO Waseem Carrim for the top job and rubbished Manamela’s utterances, saying it was dysfunctional.

Manamela had been accused of trying to influence the outcome of the CEO recruitment process, convening a closed meeting with selected board members ahead of key deliberations and urging a halt in the process pending political consultations.

The claims have been taken up by EFF MP Sihle Lonzi, who has formally demanded answers from the minister.

She asked Manamela if he considered it consistent with principles of good governance and fiduciary duty for board members to be engaged selectively on matters of significance.

Lonzi demanded answers on claims Manamela urged delay in CEO recruitment

“Did you instruct or advise those members the board should delay the CEO appointment process?

“If so, was this instruction given verbally or in writing, and what legal authority do you rely on?” she asked the minister.

Lozi had requested a comprehensive response, warning “should you not, we reserve the right to refer it to the portfolio committee on higher education”.

The tussle on the appointment of a permanent CEO triggered a wave of board resignations, including interim chair Mugwena Maluleke’s – reducing the board to seven members.

Despite the resignations, the remaining members had insisted they were quorate and capable of making binding decisions.

Board divided over acting CEO’s appointment

In correspondence to the minister, they have rejected suggestions Nsfas should be placed under administration, arguing the legal threshold of serious maladministration or governance failure has not been met.

A selection panel initially ranked former National School of Government head Busani Ngcaweni marginally higher than Carrim, based on aggregate interview scores.

However, Carrim scored better in psychometric assessments, which several board members argued were more indicative of leadership capability.

The board’s human resources and organisational development committee endorsed Carrim, with his strategic leadership ability and continuity in managing the institution cited as a strength.

Committee chair Karabo Mohale, who also resigned, is said to have supported Ngcaweni, while others pushed for Carrim.

Manamela has denied any interference in the process, saying engagements with boards fall within his normal oversight duties and dismissed suggestions he influenced resignations or sought to impose a preferred candidate.

He had expressed concern about the dwindling board, warning the loss of members could undermine its ability to function lawfully.

He asked the remaining members to explain how governance will be sustained.

In response, the board said vacancies did not nullify its decisions and the minister himself has failed to fill vacancies or appoint a chair, steps they said would stabilise governance.

The minister’s spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, had not replied to a request for comment by the time of publication.