Thousands of Nsfas students face eviction and debt crisis

With tests and exams looming and final exams already underway at some Tvet colleges, the crisis threatens to derail studies.

At least 12 000 tertiary students across South Africa are facing mounting debt and possible evictions from private accommodation after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) failed to pay landlords.

Also, students claim, the government has short-paid university tuition fees, exposing them to debt owed to the institutions, most of which prevent students from graduating before settling the debts.

Students face mounting financial pressure

Most of the affected students qualify for Nsfas funding and should be receiving meal and accommodation allowances.

Instead, payments have been frozen due to the scheme’s financial paralysis.

With tests and second-semester examinations looming and final exams already underway at some Tvet colleges, the crisis threatens to derail studies.

Frozen allowances spark fears of academic disruption

The South African Union of Students (SAUS), the umbrella body representing tertiary students, expressed concern.

It noted the problem follows Nsfas being placed under administration after some board members resigned.

“We have learned with great shock that students have been put under ‘gap investigation’ despite qualifying for Nsfas. This has resulted in the freezing of allowances affecting more than 12 000 students nationwide,” SAUS said.

“This has subjected students to severe hunger, uncertainty, psychological distress and possible eviction. It is completely unacceptable that students are expected to prepare for examinations under such conditions,” the statement continued.

SAUS warned placing Nsfas under administration was destabilising the scheme.

Since the interim administration took over, accountability and communication lines have broken down, leaving students in limbo.

“This is a serious threat to student success and academic progression,” the union said.

Administration turmoil deepens Nsfas crisis

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela placed Nsfas under administration recently, citing severe governance failures and the mass resignation of board members.

He appointed Prof Hlengani Mathebula as the administrator to temporarily take control and stabilise the institution.

SAUS demanded urgent intervention to address both accommodation arrears and tuition shortfalls.

“Universities do not absorb Nsfas shortfalls, meaning students are unfairly left indebted due to failures within the scheme,” the union argued.

It cautioned that if the matter is not resolved swiftly, the education sector faces devastating consequences.