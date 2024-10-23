Matric Exams: Sadtu accused of disrupting exams with mass meeting to defend ‘abusive’ teacher

The teacher concerned is accused of multiple incidents of abuse and has been denied entry to the school since mid-October.

A tense situation between parents and supporters of an allegedly abusive teacher is echoing through the classroom.

Parents at Florida Avenue Primary School in Eldorado Park have fought to remove the teacher but a union is demanding his reinstatement.

To force the school’s hand, The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has scheduled a mass meeting involving all their members within the area.

Alleged abuse by teacher

The community and the teacher have already clashed physically, with parents removing him from the school on 17 October, before preventing his return the following day.

In a letter sent to parents and seen by The Citizen, the deputy principal stated that the teacher was due in court on two separate occasions this week.

Asking that parents stand up to the teacher, the letter urged parents to demonstrate at the “arrogant and abusive” teacher’s court dates.

The allegations levelled against the male teacher include physically hurting a female pupil, hitting children and spitting at a pupil, as reported by Soweto Urban.

Exam disruptions

The Democratic Alliance (DA) have reminded Sadtu to be mindful of the matric exams but questioned why the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) granted permission for the meeting.

“Sadtu’s decision to hold this meeting during this crucial time of the academic year demonstrates its lack of concern for the well-being of our learners,” stated Gauteng Shadow Member of the Executive Council for Education Sergio dos Santos.

“[This] means teachers must leave matric learners writing final examinations unattended to attend the meeting. The same goes for primary school teachers busy with the assessments,” he added.

The GDE was approached for comment on Wednesday morning but no response had been forthcoming at the time of publication.

The letter sent to parents suggested that Sadtu had threatened to “withdraw their members” should the teacher not be reinstated.

Dos Santos asked the meeting to be postponed, threatening to report the matter to the Human Rights Commission for violating pupil’s rights should it go ahead.

The meeting was scheduled for 12pm on 23 October, with a staff member at Florida Avenue Primary confirming to The Citizen that the meeting went ahead as scheduled at a school a few blocks away.

