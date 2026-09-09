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Prepare for the holidays: Here’s when schools close

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

9 September 2026

10:53 am

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After the September break, students will return for the fourth and final term of the 2026 academic year on Tuesday, 6 October.

Here is when school closes

Picture: iStock

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Public school students across South Africa are approaching the end of the third term, with the 2026 academic year moving into its final stretch.

According to the official 2026 calendar for public schools, the third term ends on Wednesday, 23 September, giving students a break before the final term begins in October.

Third term ends in September

The third term began on Tuesday, 21 July and runs for 10 weeks, according to the calendar.

The calendar lists 23 September as the final day of the third term for public schools.

This is the day before the National Heritage Day public holiday on Thursday 24 September.

Final term starts in October

After the September break, students will return for the fourth and final term of the 2026 academic year on Tuesday, 6 October.

The fourth term is scheduled to run for 10 weeks, ending on Wednesday, 9 December..

The end of the fourth term will mark the conclusion of the 2026 public school academic year.

2026 school calendar

Here’s the 2026 school calendar to help parents plan ahead.

FIRST TERM:

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  • Schools start: 14 January 2026;
  • Schools close: 27 March 2026;
  • School holidays: 28 March to 7 April 2026.

SECOND TERM:

  • Schools start: 8 April 2026;
  • Schools close: 26 June 2026;
  • Public holidays: Freedom Day (27 April 2026), Workers’ Day (1 May 2026), Youth Day (16 June 2026);
  • Special school holidays: 15 June 2026
  • School holidays: 27 June to 20 July 2026.

THIRD TERM:

  • School start: 21 July 2026;
  • School closes: 23 September 2026;
  • Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 and 10 August 2026),
  • School holidays: 24 September to 05 October 2026.

FOURTH TERM:

  • School start: 06 October 2026;
  • School closes: 09 December 2026;
  • Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2026), Christmas Day (25 December 2026), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2026).

Read more on these topics

Department of Basic Education (DBE) School Calendar school holidays
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