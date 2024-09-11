‘Dismal failure’: MPs slam Nsfas for ‘problematic’ communication with students, call for new board

The Standing Committee on Appropriations says the communication between Nsfas and students is "problematic”.

Meeting with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) on Tuesday, the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Standing Committee on Appropriations slammed the department for ongoing challenges at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) that need to be improved.

According to the committee’s media officer Jabulani Majozi, the committee said the level and nature of communication between Nsfas and students remains a concern.

“Members of the committee expressed their concerns that communication between Nsfas and students remains problematic,” said Majozi.

The committee said a fresh approach is needed to respond to the scheme’s ongoing challenge.

Maimane calls for a new board

Chairperson of the committee, Mmusi Maimane, said new board members should be appointed by October 2024.

“This is crucial to ensuring that if Nsfas is retained, it fulfils its intended purpose. Because as it stands now, it is a dismal failure,” he said.

The committee assured the minister of Higher Education and Training that it is in full support of improving the state of Nsfas.

However, the committee fails to comprehend why NSFAS has been wasting funds.

“The committee told the DHET that it does not understand why the Nsfas, which has continuously received more funding than early childhood development, has been allowed to squander so much money,” said Majozi.

Measures put in place by the department

The department’s minister and the administrator, charged with improving the NSFAS’s fortunes, briefed the committee on these interventions.

The two recommended measures to be placed to respond to issues about allowance payments and students’ enquiries. They also urged for the implementation of the recommendations in Werksmans Attorneys’ report.

Majozi said that the committee emphasised the importance of aligning skills development with the needs of the economy and highlighted the urgency for a society-wide shift in perceptions about TVET.

“Perceptions persist that a university education is better than Technical, Vocational Education and Training colleges (TVET). Therefore, more funding is always directed towards university education,” said the DHET.

“TVET colleges should not be seen as second-class options for students who were not accepted for university study but rather as valuable institutions for obtaining skills needed to drive economic growth,” said the committee.

According to Majozi, the minister committed to providing written responses within days.

“The committee welcomed the minister’s commitment to provide the committee with written responses within two days on technical questions asked by committee members.”

