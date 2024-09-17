School services in jeopardy as Gauteng education seeks to save teaching jobs

Budget cuts to school transport and nutrition services spark debate as Gauteng tries to prevent teacher layoffs amid financial pressure.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane’s drastic measures to save teachers’ jobs by cutting services such as school nutrition and scholar transport has raised concerns over the impact on the most vulnerable pupils, who rely heavily on these programmes.

Chiloane admitted the department was under pressure but was committed to find means to secure over 3 400 public school teachers’ jobs following national government budget cuts.

The strategy, however, could see thousands of pupils losing access to essential services like school transport and daily meals.

Gauteng education’s approach ‘not the answer’

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said this approach was not the answer.

“We cannot afford for these kinds of cuts to negatively impact children. What we need are creative solutions, not simply cutting resources in ways that directly affect them.

“Last year, we made it clear that if cuts were necessary, we should look at other government departments and steer away from social services like education, health and police. These sectors are crucial,” Manuel said.

The Gauteng education department budget was slashed by R4.5 billion.

Secretary-general of the National Association of School Governing Bodies Matakanye Matakanye also strongly opposed to diverting funds from essential programmes.

Explore alternative funding options

“It wasn’t a mistake when the government decided to start feeding them; it was a well-researched decision. Many children have been placed in schools far from home and without reliable transport, their access to education is compromised,” he said.

Matakanye urged the government to explore alternative funding options, such as loans.

“They must raise funds to ensure that these projects continue. If they remove these services it will be the end of education for many children,” he said.

A special meeting of the Council of Education Ministers is expected to be held this week with the Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, National Treasury and the finance minister to discuss the impact of budget cuts on provincial education departments.

The Education Labour Relations Council is also expected to convene a meeting in October involving the director-general, heads of departments, Gwarube and unions on the matter.

‘We don’t want job cuts’

Manuel added: “The minister, the director-general and every MEC is saying the same thing: we don’t want job cuts.

“But it’s not just about the jobs; it’s about the broader impact on education and the future of our pupils.”

Professor Mary Metcalfe, an education specialist at the University of Johannesburg, said effective prioritisation was more urgent than ever.

“The approach should focus on identifying the essential areas that need support. This kind of targeted prioritisation requires careful, evidence-based decision-making.

Effective prioritisation urgent

“It’s about focusing on what will make the biggest difference in the long term,” she said.

The Western Cape has proposed 2 400 job cuts due to its R3.8 billion budget shortfall.