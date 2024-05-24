‘I’m mindful of UCT’s challenges,’ says new vice-chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela

Moshabela will officially start in October.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has appointed Professor Mosa Moshabela as the university’s 11th vice-chancellor.

This follows a six-month recruitment and selection process.

Moshabela will formally take up the UCT vice-chancellor position on 1 October 2024.

Professor Moshabela is currently the deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

A medical doctor by profession, Moshabela is also the chairperson of the governing board at the National Research Foundation and Health Commissioner to the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, as one of the seven multi-sector commissioners on the premier’s Provincial Planning Commission.

“Throughout the recruitment and selection process, he demonstrated deep knowledge and an appreciation of the challenges the UCT vice-chancellor may encounter. He showed a sincere commitment to agile, transformative and values-based leadership,” said Norman Arendse, chair of the UCT council.

“The selection committee believes that Professor Moshabela is the best candidate for such a time as this in UCT’s history. He will work with conviction and vision to ensure UCT’s sustainability into and beyond 2030.”

Moshabela: ‘Interesting journey’

Moshabela thanked the university for his appointment to the position. He said he was fully aware of the challenges the university is faced with and called for patience in dealing with some of them.

“It’s truly a new place that I’m coming to. There’s going to be a lot of learning to do. However, I’ve been reassured that the UCT community is welcoming and accommodating. They said I might have to deal with the weather, I’ll prepare myself for the weather.

“It’s important for UCT to have stable leadership. It’s important that we don’t lose out on values of excellence and innovation and caring for talent. The university has the potential to lead in the education sector in the country and Africa.

“I know there are challenges the institution is currently faced with and I’m prepared to deal with them. I hope we can do that with respect and humility and make sure we can build trust and a sense of community.

“I’m mindful of the challenges and responsibilities I am faced with. I hope the community will understand that some of the challenges will take a while to resolve.”

Moshabela will take over from Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, who has been serving as vice-chancellor on an interim basis since March 2023.