Phakeng says information in UCT report ‘inaccurate’, to take ‘appropriate steps’

Phakeng and Ngonyama were found to have misused UCT HR to advance their interests.

Former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the UCT panel report contains information about her stint at the university that is “inaccurate” and “potentially damaging to my reputation”.

The report, publicised on Wednesday, was compiled by a panel led by retired Judge Lex Mpati, and investigated governance issues at the institution.

According to the report, evidence submitted showed Phakeng and ex-council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama “had gone rogue”.

“With the two most senior office bearers in UCT having effectively gone rogue, other members of exco began to plan their departures. By December 2022, Harrison was the only member of the exco from July 2020, who had not resigned,” reads the report.

“To conclude that Ngonyama and Phakeng’s conduct during this period amounted to a governance failure would be an understatement. In an attempt to shield themselves from accountability, they undermined the policies and procedures of UCT.

“Had it not been for the fact that half of the members of council and most in senate acted to protect UCT from their machinations, the consequences could have been calamitous.”

Phakeng and Ngonyama were found to have misused UCT HR to advance their interests and breached the council’s code of conduct by not adhering to their duties.

Phakeng also “conducted herself unprofessionally by engaging in activities prohibited in the UCT workplace, including using threats, intimidation, ethnic slurs, personal insults and also posting racially offensive material on social media”, reads the report.

Phakeng left the institution in March.

‘Appropriate steps’

Taking to social media on Thursday, Phakeng said the report contained information about her time at UCT that is “inaccurate” and “potentially damaging to my reputation”.

“I will study the report further with my legal team and I will take appropriate steps, as deemed necessary, in due course,” said Phakeng.

“As this matter may become litigious, and based on the advice of my legal team, I will not be doing any interviews at this stage.”