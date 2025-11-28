Unisa crisis deepens as VC faces explosive allegations

A legal letter accuses Unisa’s vice-chancellor of corruption, bullying and misconduct, urging her immediate suspension.

A dramatic legal showdown is looming at the University of South Africa (Unisa) after whistle-blower lawyers demanded the immediate suspension of vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula.

In a strongly worded letter to the university’s council, Sebako Attorneys accused LenkaBula of corruption, abuse of power, intimidation and financial misconduct, warning that her continued presence poses “a serious risk” of further interference in investigations.

The whistle-blower claims Unisa has descended into crisis under LenkaBula’s leadership, citing “gross violations of the rule of law, bullying, unethical behaviour and unchecked corruption”.

Whistle-blowers urge Unisa to suspend its vice-chancellor

Among the most explosive allegations are that she awarded an R82 million security tender to an ANC MP, used university funds to silence critics and manipulated council appointments to secure her reappointment for a second term.

She is also accused of spending more than R200 million on legal battles to protect her position while student support and academic performance declined.

According to the letter, dated 26 November, LenkaBula allegedly bribed a former employee with more than R500 000 to fabricate sexual harassment claims against a professor, who was later cleared.

About R99 million was reportedly lost through irregular salary adjustments, while senior officials allegedly complicit in corruption remain shielded.

The letter details a pattern of governance collapse, including falsification of CVs, nepotism in senior appointments, unauthorised contract extensions and millions wasted on prestige events rather than student services.

Staff allegedly report feeling bullied, silenced and threatened, with some forced out or suspended without due process.

Constitutional duty to intervene

Sebako Attorneys argue the council has a constitutional duty to intervene, comparing the situation to national inquiries into political interference and corruption.

“This is a pre-eminently public interest matter,” director Lebohang Sebako said, warning that failure to act would amount to enabling impunity.

He cautioned that urgent legal proceedings would be launched to block LenkaBula from reporting for duty on 1 January if no action was taken by today.

The letter also references earlier warnings from Molala Attorneys (September 2024) and AfriForum (September 2025), which were allegedly ignored by the council. Sebako claims motions to table these letters were suppressed by council chair Dan Mosia, denying deputy chair Sakhile Mlaudzi the opportunity to hold LenkaBula accountable.

“This motion was suppressed,” the letter reads.

The letter was copied to Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela, the Hawks, Special Investigating Unit, SA Police Service, National Prosecuting Authority, and parliament.

Unisa spokesperson Thomas Huma said the university takes note of the media enquiry.

“We also note that the enquiry contains a rehash of old and unfounded allegations, whose intention is to tarnish the names of the institution and its leaders, especially the vice-chancellor,” he said.

“The university prefers not to comment to these allegations in the media.”

