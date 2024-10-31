Egoli Gas: Thousands will be without gas this weekend [MAP]

Johannesburg Egoli Gas customers are set to experience a temporary gas service interruption on Sunday morning.

Egoli Gas has notified its customers that a temporary gas service interruption will occur on Sunday, 3 November 2024.

According to the utility, the interruption will be from 5am until 10am due to critical maintenance in the high-pressure infrastructure at its site in Langlaagte, Johannesburg.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ewa Fabris said: “The planned work is for infrastructure that is critical to the natural gas supply for our main, inner grid natural gas pipeline network so just over 20% of our customers will be affected.”

20% of Johannesburg grid to be affected

Parts of Johannesburg’s natural gas pipeline network will be impacted.

Egoli Gas Natural Gas Pipeline Network by Oratile Mashilo on Scribd

Plans in place to minimise extended outages

Egoli Gas has emphasised that thorough contingency measures are in place to minimise the likelihood of extended outages.

“Our preliminary planning for this maintenance is currently being carried out and includes running scenarios to divert natural gas supply from our primary source to our main network,” Fabris added.

Furthermore, she said the utility is conducting a simulation of all of the elements required for execution, to make sure they are aware of any potential glitches.

This is to ensure that gas is restored at 10am on Sunday.

Egoli Gas is prepared to delay the maintenance rather than risk inconvenience to its customers.

“Should there be any indication from this simulation that gas cannot be restored on time as indicated, Egoli Gas would rather delay the maintenance till a later period to ensure that customers are not inconvenienced,” Fabris said.

“More so, as a business rooted in family values, we understand the importance of Sundays for our customers and as such, we want to give assurance that our customers will not be inconvenienced beyond the time communicated.”

The utility is expected to provide an update on the planned maintenance occurring on 3 November towards the end of the week should there be a change.

