Joburg Pride 2024: These roads will be affected in Sandton

The event is scheduled to take place in Sandton on Saturday from 10am to 5pm with the participation of approximately 10,000 people.

Motorists have been advised about road closures in Sandton ahead of the Joburg Pride 2024 event taking place in the suburb.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said it will be monitoring the event scheduled to take place in Sandton on Saturday from 10am to 5pm with the participation of approximately 10,000 people.

The JMPD said to ensure the safety of all participants and facilitate smooth traffic flow, it will implement partial and full road closures in the event area surrounding Joburg Pride.

Road closures

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said full road closures will commenced at 10pm on Friday to facilitate the event setup and will continue through to the end of the event.

Specific roads affected by closures include:

Turn left into Rivonia Road

Pass the Radisson Hotel

Continue on Rivonia Road towards The Marc

Halfway point at The Marc

Proceed towards McDonald’s

Turn left into Grayston Drive

Turn left back onto Fredman Drive and West Street at the Joburg Pride Event Area

“JMPD officers will be deployed across critical intersections to manage traffic and ensure the safety of participants during the awareness campaign, which will take place from 2pm to 5pm,” Fihla said.

Fihla said nearby residents will be allowed access through designated road closures where appropriate.

Awareness campaign

The awareness campaign will begin at Hotel Sky on Maude Street and West Street and will follow this route:

Fihla said the JMPD is committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable event for everyone involved.

“We encourage all attendees to plan their travel and consider utilizing alternative transportation options, including the underground parking available at Alice Lane, to reduce congestion,” Fihla said.

