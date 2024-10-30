MMC promises action after taxis caught riding on pavements

MMC for Public Satefy Mgcini Tshwaku responds to viral footage of taxis driving on sidewalks

A viral video has exposed the reckless driving and disregard for pedestrian safety by taxi drivers, sparking outrage and prompting the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety in Johannesburg, to vow to action.

MMC Mgcini Tshwaku is set to host a media briefing on Thursday reflecting on the upcoming plans to fight crime, enforce laws and revenue and reclaim the inner city.

The footage, shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, shows multiple taxis brazenly driving on pavement and sidestepping congested roads in Johannesburg amid traffic congestion in the area due to faulty traffic lights.

WATCH: Taxis driving on sidewalks

Tshwaku said traffic authorities will ramp up patrols and enforcement in hotspots.

“Will put a JMPD car to enforce,” he tweeted.

@JoburgMPD please take action. @Kenny_T_Kunene there is a issue with the Traffic lights — Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) October 30, 2024

He further urged the public to report similar incidents.

Leave the politics my brother. We want to attend to all issues. Relax and tell us all the areas where the traffic lights are not working. — Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) October 30, 2024

‘Picking up people is our business’ says Santaco

In addition in the taxi industry, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has warned motorists to avoid picking up hitchhikers on taxi routes.

This follows a recent confrontation in Mpumalanga where taxi association patrollers allegedly drove off with a motorist’s car, demanding R2 500 to release it, after he offered to give his neighbour a lift.

Santaco says unlike motorists, taxi associations have permits that authorise them to transport passengers along certain routes.

Santaco chairperson in Mpumalanga Fanyana Sibanyoni said the association has the right to stop private motorists from picking up passengers along designated taxi routes.

“Picking up people on the road is our business. We have a licence to do that, and they [motorists] don’t have a licence to pick up people,” Sibanyoni said.

He concluded by reiterating that motorists “are violating [our] right” by picking up passengers without permits, claiming this is unfairly taking business away from taxis.

