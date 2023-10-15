Eldorado power outage could be restored by soon

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but City Power said electricity may be restored by Sunday afternoon.

City Power has said that the rate of repairs at the Eldorado substation is ahead of schedule, after a fire at the structure on Friday caused a power outage in the area.

City Power on Sunday morning said they are busy with functionality tests.

“These final steps were to determine whether the entire plant could potentially be read to restore or not. Our teams worked around the clock as promised and managed to complete several tests ahead of schedule,” said City Power.

After servicing the tape charger which was the cause of the initial test failure, City Power ran other tests last night. This included tests on the tap charger, the transformer and oil samples.

READ ALSO: Electricity outages in Joburg: City Power says it’s ‘hit the ground running’ but residents disagree

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but City Power said electricity may be restored by Sunday afternoon.

Areas that are still affected by the power outages are:

Eldorado Park Extention, 2, 4, 5,6,7 and 8

Pimville Zone 9

Devland residential area

READ ALSO: Service shedding: City Power halts outage assistance to Jozi defaulters



The cause of the fire is still under investigation but City Power said electricity may be restored by Sunday afternoon.

Substations on fire

The fire comes just weeks after a blaze at the Houtkoppen substation, north of Johannesburg left residents of Witkoppen, North Riding, Kya Sands and other areas, in the dark.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said preliminary investigations suggest one of the jumpers broke just before 8:30 pm at the substation.

“This was just before load shedding restoration and caused a spark that started the fire. Our operators are currently on site waiting for the Eskom team as the fire is on the Eskom side. Firefighters were also at the scene, and the fire is now out.READ MORE‘We did it in Israel, Eskom can do it too’

“Investigations will continue to determine the cause and extent of the fire. Unfortunately, there is no ETR at the moment and affected customers, mostly from Block 10, will be updated on developments throughout,” Mangena said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.