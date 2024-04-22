Ace Magashule’s ACT will be on ballot, may work with EFF and Zuma’s MK party

Magashule’s spokesperson accused Besani of trying to please his faction within the ANC.

Ace Magashule’s party African Congress for Transformation (ACT) has slammed ANC presidency spokesperson Sibongile Besani after his comments on the former ANC secretary-general.

This comes after Besani recently explained why he felt Magashule failed as the ruling party’s secretary-general.

Magashule ‘almost plunged ANC into disaster’

The Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) final national candidates list confirms ACT will contest next month’s elections, with Magashule its number one candidate.

However, in a video circulating online, Besani is told incorrectly that the party had not made the ballot, to which he said he was not surprised.

“The only thing I can say is incompetence personified, that is Ace Magashule. Mediocre personified, that is Ace Magashule. Distortion personified, that is Ace Magashule,” he said.

Besani claimed Magashule almost plunged the ANC into disaster.

Besani ‘pleasing his faction’

In a statement, Magashule’s spokesperson Mohau Khumalo accused Besani of attacking Magashule to please his faction within the ANC.

“He must ask the ANC officials, some of their members, they know that we are registered. This is personal. He (Besani) talks about things from as far back as 2012.

“We will not allow ourselves to be diverted by people who should be either in Weskoppies in Pretoria or Oranje Hospital in Bloemfontein. We are determined not to be distracted by individuals who should either be at Kgosi Mampuru in Pretoria or Grootvlei Prison in Bloemfontein,” Khumalo said.

ACT to work with MK party?

Meanwhile, Khumalo said ACT was in talks with all the left-leaning parties such as the PAC, EFF, ATM and the MK party about a working relationship after the elections.

“We will be on the ballot and we will cooperate with parties that are like-minded,” he said.

