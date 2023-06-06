By Lunga Mzangwe
Journalist
2 minute read
6 Jun 2023
4:55 am
Politics

‘I can’t say anything’ – Magashule insists he did not get correspondence from ANC

By Lunga Mzangwe

On Tuesday last week, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that Magashule had been given seven days to give reasons why he should not be expelle.

'I can't say anything' - Magashule insists he did not get correspondence from ANC
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Kumalo
Despite today being the last day to give reasons why the ANC should not expel him, former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has yet to do so. Magashule confirmed to The Citizen yesterday that he had not made any submissions on why the party should not expel him. “I do not know when is the due date. I have never received any communication except through the media, so I can’t say anything,” he said. No representations ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said upon consulting with the chair of the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC), Dr Ralph Mgijima, Magashule had not made...

Read more on these topics