ActionSA won’t work with parties that are ‘compromised or bought’

ActionSA has slammed rival political parties it claims have been “bought”.

Herman Mashaba’s party secured 413 239 votes, or 1.2% of the total ballots cast, in the 29 May elections. It left the Multi-Party Charter, formed to unseat the ANC and provide an alternative majority, earlier this week.

Reflecting on the way forward for the party, ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont said they were watching “with great interest” the formation of the government of national unity. The coalition structure was announced by the ANC this week.

“We recognise there needs to be stability in South Africa, so we will monitor it very closely. The question that we are ceased by is who will become the opposition when the opposition parties now receive positions and perks from being part of the government of national unity.

“It will find itself conflicted in having to be the opposition. There will be times when it needs to hold the government to account but it will second guess whether doing so would injure the government,” Beaumont told broadcaster eNCA.

We won’t work with those who have been bought

It said it would partner with those who were “not bought” and become the “unofficial opposition”.

“We see our role as working with other parties that are not compromised or bought, to be an official opposition.

“Anyone that thinks the ANC without opposition will change what we have seen over the last 30 years is naive.”

Parties jumping ship to work with the DA

In a media briefing on Thursday, Beaumont accused some members of breaching the Multi-Party Charter and heading into bed with the ANC.

“ActionSA entered the Multi-Party Charter on a good faith basis.

“From our point of view, we believe that we made our commitment to the Multi-Party Charter, not to other political parties. That was the commitment. We cannot remain part of the Multi-Party Charter that is failing to live up to that commitment,” said Beaumont.

Beaumont and Mashaba also turned down parliamentary seats this week, saying they would instead focus on growing their party.

