Parties ask Chief Justice to intervene in coalition talks, GNU proposal

Other parties have sought clarity from the ANC about the proposed Government of National Unity.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands over a list of public representatives who will be representing various political parties in the National Assembly and Provincial Legislatures to Secretary of Parliament, Xolile George. Picture: GCIS

A group of political parties have decided to write to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo seeking his intervention regarding the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

The African National Congress (ANC) has invited other political parties to form one government following the 2024 national and provincial elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the plan on Thursday following extensive negotiations within the ANC.

Questions raised on the structure of a GNU

Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (Bosa) and other parties such as the African Transformation Movement (ATM) as well as the United Democratic Movement (UDM) have since called on Zondo to assist in the GNU talks.

Bosa spokesperson Roger Solomons said the parties have requested the Chief Justice to convene a meeting with the leaders of all eighteen parties represented in the National Assembly.

“The purpose of this meeting is to decide on the agenda of any Government of National Unity, which is the preferred option of the biggest party in South Africa, the ANC,” Solomons said in a statement on Friday.

Solomons said Bosa could not commit or reject any GNU without knowing or agreeing to the actual agenda of said government.

“Unity is not a buzzword. If we are to build unity in government, then the actual negotiation process must demonstrate unity and good faith to all 60 million South Africans,” he said.

According to Bosa, an acceptable GNU would be based on several prescripts including the rule of law, constitutionalism, justice and redress, a mixed economy that creates jobs, eradication of crime and corruption and reforming the education system.

ACDP, ATM, BOSA, PAC, UAT, UDM wrote to Chief Justice Zondo with Urgent Request for Meeting with the Chief Justice Regarding Formation of Government of National Unity

GNU proposal rejected by EFF

Meanwhile, parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have completely rejected the proposal of a GNU.

The Red Berets indicated that it preferred a coalition arrangement with liked-minded parties instead.

According to EFF Deputy president Floyd Shivambu, a GNU had problems in 1994 when the ANC shared power with the National Party (NP).

“We do not want to have a government that is composited by Oppenheimer stages,” he said.

Shivambu referred to a government of national unity as “nonsense.”

“We have a historical trace of how that kind of arrangement was disastrous,” he said.

The EFF leader also ruled out forming a government with the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

Other political parties such as the DA and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were expected to report back to the ANC in the coming week about the GNU proposal.