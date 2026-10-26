ANC issues urgent warning over fake ‘free R300’ election scam

The ANC condemned what it called the 'abuse of its name'.

The ANC has distanced itself from a fake “instant free R300” election offer, as part of its 2026 election campaign, warning South Africans that the scam aims to steal personal and banking information and could leave victims facing financial loss and identity theft.

The party said the offer is fake and that it has not authorised or launched any such giveaway during its election campaign trail.

Warning

ANC National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu warned the public not to click the accompanying link or links, respond to the message, or share it with others.

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“Do not provide your identity number, banking details, card information, passwords or one-time PINs. Do not make any payment or pay a ‘processing fee’ to claim the supposed R300. Legitimate organisations will not ask for sensitive banking information or one-time PINs through unsolicited messages.

“Anyone who has clicked the link, submitted personal information or disclosed banking details must contact their bank immediately using the bank’s official contact channels. Monitor bank accounts and statements closely, change compromised passwords and report any suspicious transactions without delay to law enforcement,” Bhengu said.

‘Exploitation

The ANC condemned what it called the “abuse of its name and the exploitation of people through false promises.”

“This scam could result in financial loss, identity theft and the misuse of personal information, while also undermining public trust. Members of the public should verify information through official ANC communication platforms before believing or sharing it.

“Report fraudulent messages, fake accounts and suspicious links to the relevant platform and law-enforcement authorities. Do not forward the fraudulent offer, even as a warning. Protect yourself and your community,” the party said.

The party has urged people to verify details before sharing, avoid clicking suspicious links, never disclose passwords or one-time PINs, and never pay to receive a promised benefit.