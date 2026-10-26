Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

ANC issues urgent warning over fake ‘free R300’ election scam

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

26 October 2026

08:49 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The ANC condemned what it called the 'abuse of its name'.

ANC issues urgent warning over fake ‘free R300’ election scam Elections 2026

ANC flag, Picture: Michel Bega

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The ANC has distanced itself from a fake “instant free R300” election offer, as part of its 2026 election campaign, warning South Africans that the scam aims to steal personal and banking information and could leave victims facing financial loss and identity theft.

The party said the offer is fake and that it has not authorised or launched any such giveaway during its election campaign trail.

Warning

ANC National spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu warned the public not to click the accompanying link or links, respond to the message, or share it with others.

Elections 2026

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

“Do not provide your identity number, banking details, card information, passwords or one-time PINs. Do not make any payment or pay a ‘processing fee’ to claim the supposed R300. Legitimate organisations will not ask for sensitive banking information or one-time PINs through unsolicited messages.

“Anyone who has clicked the link, submitted personal information or disclosed banking details must contact their bank immediately using the bank’s official contact channels. Monitor bank accounts and statements closely, change compromised passwords and report any suspicious transactions without delay to law enforcement,” Bhengu said.

‘Exploitation

The ANC condemned what it called the “abuse of its name and the exploitation of people through false promises.”

“This scam could result in financial loss, identity theft and the misuse of personal information, while also undermining public trust. Members of the public should verify information through official ANC communication platforms before believing or sharing it.

“Report fraudulent messages, fake accounts and suspicious links to the relevant platform and law-enforcement authorities. Do not forward the fraudulent offer, even as a warning. Protect yourself and your community,” the party said.

The party has urged people to verify details before sharing, avoid clicking suspicious links, never disclose passwords or one-time PINs, and never pay to receive a promised benefit.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cybercrime Elections fake news Local/municipal elections nopreml nopremm
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Mbalula blasts DA for calling Western Cape residents ‘refugees’, warns ANC collapse would harm SA [VIDEO]
News ‘Damning’ report reveals Tshwane mayor knew about water crisis, claims DA’s Brink
Crime OR Tambo drug bust: 250kg cocaine worth R200m seized in major crackdown
News Missed targets and lifestyle audits: Here’s how Saps performed in the last financial year
Elections 2026 Here’s how MK party’s latest leadership change could affect them at the polls

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News