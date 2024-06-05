ANC rubbishes ‘fake’ DA and IFP coalition memo

The nation is eagerly awaiting the outcomes of coalition talks that will have a significant impact on South African socio-political landscape

The ANC had distanced itself from a memo circulating online. Photo: Michel Bega

The authenticity of a document urging a market-friendly approach to coalition talks between the ANC and the DA has been denied.

An internal memo with an ANC masthead has been circulating online, fuelling speculation that the 112-year-old liberation party would side with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The document advises that a coalition with the DA would “prioritise political expediency” over long-term effects on the party and country.

The DA have been the official opposition to the ANC for over 20 years, and have been ideological opposites to the ruling party.

The memo urged an agreement with the DA and the IFP, asking party members to steer away from a coalition with the parties of Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma.

The Financial Times on Tuesday reported on an “ANC internal document advising a coalition deal with centrist Democratic Alliance”.

“Fake News”

The ANC denied this, calling such documents “fake”.

“We can confirm that the below document and other similar documents circulating on social media are fraudulent and do not emanate from any internal office of the ANC,” the post stated.

FAKE NEWS ALERT ‼️



We can confirm that the below document and other similar documents circulating on social media are fraudulent and do not emanate from any internal office of the ANC.

The DA has expressed its willingness to work with the ANC, stating that it wishes to put the interests of the nation first.

DA stalwarts lead negotiations

DA Federal Executive members Tony Leon and Helen Zille are among the old heads leading the party’s coalition talks.

Party leader John Steenhuisen stated the negotiators had agreed to start ‘’exploratory talks with other parties” that share a commitment to the South African Constitution.

Leon served as party leader from 1999 to 2007, while Zille led the party from 2007 to 2015.

Other members of the negotiating team include Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, parliamentary chief whip Siviwe Gwarube, deputy federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, and Ryan Coetzee.

The ANC will today hold a briefing to update the public on the outcome of their National Working Committee meeting held on Tuesday.