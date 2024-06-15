WATCH: ANC’s Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane elected new NCOP chairperson

Newly sworn in members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have elected outgoing Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane as Chairperson of the second house of parliament.

Tsipane who was elected unopposed during the NCOP’s first sitting on Saturday takes over from Amos Masondo.

She was nominated by African National Congress (ANC) MP from the Northern Cape Kenneth Mmoiemang.

The proceedings were overseen by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Serving people

Tsipane said it is with great humility that she assumes the role of chairperson.

“The NCOP is constitutionally mandated to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government.”

Tsipane said the NCOP must foster and maintain a dynamic relationship with provinces, particulary the provincial legislatures as well as the communities that it serves.

“It is my sincere hope that permanent delegates will serve as active agents for the ongoing promotion of a dynamic interaction with their provinces. The significance of this ongoing interaction cannot be over emphasised as this facilitates a useful link between both provincial and national spheres of government.”

Gauteng Premier

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi congratulated the newly elected NCOP chairperson.

“”Our is simple, it’s to serve our people, inspire them and ensure that their lives are changed for the better. We are all told it’s much better when we work together than when we are divided… Madam Chair, congratulations, enjoy our support in every inch of Gauteng.”

NCOP Chief Whip

Kenny Mmoiemang was elected as the Chief Whip of the NCOP.

Mmoiemang expressed his “profound appreciation” for the confidence bestowed upon him.

“Parliament is being reinstituted as a central institution of democracy,” Mmoiemang said.

The NCOP represents the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government, by ensuring participation in the national legislative process and by providing a national forum for consideration of issues affecting provinces.

