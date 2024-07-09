IFP’s Les Govender elected as NCOP deputy chairperson

A deadlock in GNU talks had reportedly delayed the election of the NCOP deputy chairperson.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Member Parliament (MP) Les Govender has been elected as the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The NCOP convened a plenary sitting on Tuesday to elect its permanent deputy chairperson, programming whip and house chairpersons, among others.

Nearly a month after NCOP chairperson, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane assumed her position, the upper House of Parliament was yet to elect her deputy.

NCOP deputy chair elected

But on Tuesday, the NCOP finally filled the vacancy, with the House’s chief whip Kenny Mmoiemang nominating Govender, who is a delegate from the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature.

The nomination was seconded by African National Congress’ (ANC) Mxolisi Kaunda.

“There being no further nominations and the nominee having accepted the nomination, I declare honourable Governder to be duly elected as the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces,” Mtsweni-Tsipane said.

The NCOP chairperson explained there was no voting process for the deputy chairperson because there was no second nomination.

“There hasn’t been any opposing view in this regard hence we are not requesting any of you to express in House as to how would have you been mandated by your respective provinces,” she continued.

Govender proceeded to deliver his maiden speech following his election.

“I stand before you today with a sense of profound gratitude and humility as I accept the responsibility of this leadership important role to serve as the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

“As I step into this new role, I am acutely aware of the weighty responsibility that it carries. Our nation faces formidable challenges and we must not falter in our efforts to serve the people of South Africa,” he said.

The IFP MP further thanked his party for their support.

Watch the NCOP plenary session below:

A deadlock in the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations had reportedly delayed the election of an NCOP deputy chairperson.

The NCOP was initially scheduled to elect a deputy chairperson at a sitting on 27 June, but this was postponed.

It was expected that a Democratic Alliance (DA) delegate would be elected deputy chairperson; however, this plan was changed since the party already holds the National Assembly deputy speaker position.

National Assembly sitting

Earlier, Mtsweni-Tsipane was elected by the National Assembly to represent Parliament in the Pan-African Parliament.

Mmoiemang was also elected to represent Parliament in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum.

The National Assembly designated former Western Cape judge president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party chief whip John Hlophe to serve on the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), much to the displeasure of some political parties and civil society organisations.

The other MPs elected to serve on the JSC are ANC’s Molapi Soviet Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan as well as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Additionally, ActionSA’s parliamentary leader Athol Trollip and DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach will also serve on the JSC.

