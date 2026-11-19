The ANC's mayoral candidates in Joburg did not make it back to council.

As the curtains slowly close on the DA’s mayoral ambitions in Gauteng, a senior ANC leader in Johannesburg has confirmed that the SACP and the ANC are holding high-level discussions to help the party get its preferred public representatives into municipal councils.

The ANC in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni failed to get its mayoral candidates into councils following the local government elections earlier this month, because it did not secure any proportional representation (PR) seats in the metros.

This poses a problem for the party as it negotiates coalitions for Gauteng.

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But The Citizen now understands that a deal between the SACP and the ANC could help the ANC get some of its mayoral candidates into council.

‘No names yet’

ANC regional secretary Sasa Manganye told The Citizen on Thursday that discussions are happening at a provincial level.

“No names of people have been given yet – but the discussions are taking place between the two parties,” he confirmed.

An ANC insider in Gauteng told The Citizen that a faction supporting the party’s chairperson in Joburg, Loyiso Masuku, is lobbying the SACP in Johannesburg to give her one of its PR seats on council.

Another source claimed that the same strategy could be used to bring back Frank Chikane as a public officer-bearer for the ANC in Joburg.

A third confirmed the arrangement and said it would likely be used in Ekurhuleni to get Jongizizwe Dlabathi into a top position in the metro.

The Citizen understands that a deal between the ANC, ActionSA and some smaller parties could be signed before Sunday.

It would give ActionSA the mayorship of Tshwane and Joburg, while the ANC retains the City of Ekurhuleni.

The DA appeared to have been excluded from this coalition arrangement, with a letter reportedly sent by the party’s mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, telling councillors they had done well, but that the party would now need to take up opposition benches.

SACP-ANC peace agreement?

This is the first time the SACP contested municipal elections independently – a decision that has led to tensions between leaders of both parties.

Despite contesting elections on opposite ends of the field, both parties still recognise themselves as being part of an alliance.

Earlier this month, SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila had indicated that his party would not commit to assist the ANC in coalition negotiations.

SACP central committee member Tinyiko Ntini also told The Citizen that the SACP was campaigning for itself and could not be expected to just give in to the ANC’s demand for a coalition if asked.



“Communities have entrusted us with these votes. For 30 years we lost our identity for another, but our councillors will only be accountable to our voters now.”

Speaking as election results were coming in, ANC parliamentary chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli said the party did not need saving.

“The SACP’s comment is predicated on the wrong assumption: that the ANC is desperate to hold on to government at all costs. By hook or by crook.

“That is not the attitude of the ANC.

“Where we have not done well, and are not the majority, we must enter into a negotiation. Those negotiations must not be construed as a sign of desperation by the ANC,” he told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Political analysis

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen that he is not surprised by the cooperation.

He said the SACP has expressed problems with the ANC’s inclusion of the DA in the government of national unity (GNU) and the lack of implementation of its own economic policies, including issues with the reconfiguration of the alliance.

He said these issues had led the SACP to challenge the ANC and contest the local government elections for the first time as a sole entity.

“I think it is possible that the SACP would like to position themselves within the system. I do not know about the relationship between the SACP and ActionSA; for me, that is a new dynamic.”

Duvenhage said he does not believe that Chikane will be sworn in as a councillor under the SACP.

However, Duvenhage described the ANC’s latest strategy to get its preferred candidates into council on an SACP ticket as “clever”.

“To me, this is a form of sophisticated manipulation from the side of the ANC. We have seen them put people in mayoral positions, one-seat parties being mayor. They put them there because they know they can manipulate that person,” he said.

Additional reporting by Hein Kaiser.