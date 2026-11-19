A US consortium, Frontier Minerals, won the contract for a critical minerals mining project at Mrima Hill in Kenya.

A US consortium, Frontier Minerals, won the contract Thursday for a critical minerals mining project at Mrima Hill in Kenya, which had been fought over by Chinese and Australian firms.

The proposed mine and processing complex in Kwale County on the Kenyan coast is seen as a potentially huge source of niobium, used in the aerospace, energy and electronics industries, as well as rare earth elements.

US President Donald Trump has made securing critical minerals a pillar of Washington’s Africa policy, with Kenya emerging as a priority target and US officials attending high-level mining talks in the east African country in recent months.

But there have been concerns about the impact at Mrima Hill, a lush 390-acre forest that is home to sacred shrines of the local Digo ethnic community.

Frontier Minerals was named as the successful bidder in a statement by Kenya’s ministry of mining, which said the award was a “gateway to meaningful local partnership and strict regulatory compliance”.

There was controversy earlier this year when President William Ruto said a mining deal with the US was nearing completion, leading a Kenyan legal advocacy organisation to sue the government over a lack of transparency and public consultation.

An Australian bidder, RareX, told AFP that it would challenge the decision, saying there were irregularities in the bidding process.

Local concerns

Mrima Hill has long been at the centre of disputes over its untapped mineral wealth.

Reports say it holds deposits worth more than $60 billion, but experts involved in the tender process say that is far from confirmed, and noted huge costs for extraction and processing.

The forest has long supported farming and livelihoods, though today more than half the population lives in extreme poverty, according to government data.

The interest in the site has worried many local residents who fear they will be evicted or denied a share in future mining windfalls.

US official Marc Dillard visited the hill in mid-2025 when he was serving as the interim ambassador to Kenya.

Chinese nationals were turned away a few months later, according to locals who spoke to AFP during a visit in October 2025.

Past controversy

Kenya revoked a mining licence in 2013 that had been granted to Cortec Mining Kenya, citing environmental and licensing irregularities.

Cortec claimed in court that the licence was revoked after it refused to pay a bribe to then-mining minister Najib Balala, an allegation he denied.

The head of Cortec Mining, Jacob Juma, was shot dead in his car in May 2016 on the day he filed formal legal submissions about the alleged bribe.

The company lost several legal efforts for compensation in the years that followed.

In 2019, Kenya imposed a temporary ban on new mining licences over concerns about corruption and environmental degradation.

But it now sees a major opportunity as China, the United States and other world powers battle over control of critical minerals to power the next generation of industry and computing.

Kenya began issuing new mining licences last year with pledges of “bold reforms”, offering tax breaks and improved transparency, aiming to attract investors and boost the sector from 0.8 percent of GDP to 10 percent by 2030.