ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES: IEC to release poll results despite objections from opposition parties

MK party leader Jacob Zuma at the IEC national results centre in Midrand on Saturday, 1 June 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The IEC is set to announce the results of South Africa’s general elections on Sunday, despite former president Jacob Zuma warning there will be “trouble” if it goes ahead.

The MK party leader alleged that vote-rigging occurred when the IEC’s results dashboard malfunctioned for a couple of hours on Friday.

“Nobody is going to announce tomorrow unless they were working with us,” said Zuma at the IEC’s national results centre in Midrand on Saturday night.

Opposition parties want ballots recounted

The MK party called for a manual recount of all the ballots.

Responding to the allegations, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said the Commission had heard many voices around the elections, but they preferred to focus on the work before them.

Moepya added that the IEC will order recounts in certain areas if the objections raised by parties have merit.

“Where the Commission finds materiality through the results process it will order appropriate remedy, which in some instances may include specific recounts,” he said.

Another unhappy opposition party leader, African Congress for Transformation (ACT) president Ace Magashule, also called for ballots to be recounted, saying the elections were “completely unfair”.

Several political parties in the Western Cape also filed objections with the IEC over irregularities at some of the voting districts in the province.

The ANC, EFF, Cope, Freedom Front Plus, Good and Al-Jamah were among the parties that filed objections to the IEC after the DA won a majority in the Western Cape.

Malema says EFF reflecting on election results

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said his party will have to do some self-reflection after conceding it lost votes to the MK party.

He also spoke of his willingness to form coalitions with Zuma’s party, the ANC and even the DA.

Malema also said he would not step down as EFF leader.

“I won’t do that. There is no panic. I am here. I am not going anywhere. I am in charge here. That must be very clear.

