Zuma at IEC: ‘Nobody is going to announce the results tomorrow’

Jacob Zuma, MK party join a chorus of parties alleging irregularities in the digital management of the elections results.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma at the IEC Results Centre in Midrand on Saturday evening, 1 June 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The anticipated arrival of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma at the Electoral Commission (IEC) Results Centre in Midrand caused a media flurry as he joined 26 other parties to call for an investigation into alleged irregularities during the final hours of the 2024 elections.

The former president said during a briefing that the election results shouldn’t be announced tomorrow until all objections have been dealt with.

Zuma claims MK party has proof of alleged vote-rigging

According to Zuma, the MK party has “proof” that vote-rigging allegedly went on “in the background” when the IEC dashboard crashed and was down morning for about two hours on Friday.

He said that the election process cannot be rushed, adding that his party will be presenting proof to the IEC of the allegations.

“Nobody is going to announce tomorrow unless they were working with us,” Zuma stated.

IEC will ‘provoke people’ – Zuma

Zuma has threatened that if the IEC declares the results tomorrow it is going to “provoke people” and if it rushes to declare the elections “there is going to be trouble”. He insists that “there must be no rush” to declare the elections.

The former president, who was flanked by his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and MK party members, added that if the IEC declares the results tomorrow, it will “provoke people” and warned that there will be “trouble”.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party is calling for a recount of the ballots, claiming that the process is being rigged to prevent it from securing an outright majority in KwaZulu-Natal.

MK party requests manual recount

Earlier in the day, the MK party has complained and requested a manual recount of the votes in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It claimed that the ballot count process was rigged to prevent it from securing an outright majority in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has further accused the IEC of being in cahoots with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the alleged vote-rigging.

Results management system not compromised – IEC

In a press briefing on Saturday afternoon, the IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya assured South Africans that the IEC has been running fair and transparent elections.

Moepya said there was no way the results management system had been compromised.

He also added that the national board going offline was in no way anything sinister but a glitch that had been resolved speedily.