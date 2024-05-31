JUST IN: IEC election results dashboard and screens down

The glitch has spilled over to the IEC's provisional results centres, its website and even the mobile app.

As results of the 2024 national and provincial elections continue to stream in, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) dashboard and election results screens have crashed at the National Results and Operations Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Estate in Midrand

It is understood that the glitch has also spilled over to the IEC provisional results centres, its website and even the mobile app.

It’s unclear what caused the glitch on Friday morning.

The IEC said: “We apologise for the issue with our public facing NPE system, and are working on restoring service. The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results.”

This is a developing story

