ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Parties file objections over voting irregularities

Stay up to date with all the election news this week.

Journalists and party officials monitor results as they are updated in the IEC national results operations centre after the 2024 elections in South Africa, 30 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

With the ANC seemingly set to get around 40% of the vote in South Africa’s elections, parties will have to start looking at options for coalitions.

Early on Saturday morning the ANC had 40.11%, while the DA was sitting on 21.71% and the MK party had got 14.82% of the vote so far.

On Friday evening, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo said it was doing everything it could to ensure the finalisation of the capturing and auditing of the results.

Election results to be released over weekend

He said the results will be released sometime over the weekend.

As of 4pm on Friday, the progress relating to the capture of the results per province was as follows:

Eastern Cape was at 92.13%, with 4485 of the 4 868 voting districts completed.

Free State is at 95.52%, with 1 515 of 1 586 voting districts completed.

Gauteng was at 75.33%, with 2 107 of the 2 797 voting districts completed.

KwaZulu-Natal was at 75.37%, with 3 749 of 4 974 voting districts completed.

Mpumalanga was at 91.94% with 1 665 of 1 811 Voting Districts completed.

Northern Cape was at 100% with 730 of 730 Voting Districts completed.

Limpopo was at 80.78% with 2 598 of 3 216 Voting Districts completed.

The North West was at 88.61% with 1 540 of 1 738 Voting Districts completed.

Western Cape was at 88.99% with 1 399 of 1 572 Voting Districts completed.

Claims of election irregularities

There, however, are already allegations of irregularities.

Opposition parties in the Western Cape have called for a recount after making claims of irregularities.

The party leaders surrounded Premier Alan Winde while he was trying to make a celebratory speech. The parties did this after the DA got 1 million votes in the Western Cape.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has also cried foul.

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader asked the IEC to do a recount and investigate possible fraud. He said his party had evidence of vote rigging at voting stations in the Free State, Gauteng and North West.

