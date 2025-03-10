Home affairs minister unveils digital reforms to transform elections

Schreiber also reflected on the challenges faced during the 2024 election, particularly the failure of some ID scanners at voting stations.

calling for a comprehensive digital transformation across the country’s electoral system. Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber addressed the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) e-voting conference yesterday,

The three-day conference in Cape Town will discuss legal requirements, accessibility considerations and technology and financing needs.

Digital transformation in home affairs

Schreiber highlighted the crucial role of home affairs in supporting the IEC’s operations, noting that many of the department’s reforms would directly impact the voting system.

He emphasised that these changes are not just about digitising existing processes but about ensuring a transformative improvement in efficiency and security.

“The reforms we are implementing at home affairs are designed to bolster South Africa’s democracy,” Schreiber said.

“Our goal is not merely to digitise processes but to make them more secure, more efficient and ultimately more trustworthy in the eyes of the public.”

Voter registration

Schreiber pointed to the department’s ongoing efforts to roll out smart ID cards, which he hopes will replace the outdated green barcoded ID books by 2026.

“This move will help mitigate identity fraud and improve voter registration,” he said.

“By the next local elections in 2026, we expect many more voters to be using smart IDs.”

The minister further noted the launch of a digital ID system by 2029, offering a secure and verifiable identity for all South Africans.

According to Schreiber, this digital ID will be far more than a simple photo on a mobile device.

“It will serve as a verifiable credential, enabling citizens to confirm their identity with the government and private sector institutions,” he said.

Voter fraud prevention

The minister also announced plans for a revamped national population register that will include biometric data to improve the accuracy of voter lists and reduce fraud.

“We aim to create a single view of all individuals in South Africa, including citizens and non-citizens, ensuring that only those eligible to vote are able to do so,” he said.

These reforms, Schreiber argued, would have significant implications for the IEC’s operations.

He urged the commission to ensure its systems are interoperable with the new digital identity platforms being developed.

“As we build trust in digital systems, we must ensure that the IEC can interact seamlessly with these new solutions,” he said.

Lessons from the 2024 elections

Schreiber also reflected on the challenges faced during the 2024 elections, particularly the failure of some ID scanners at voting stations.

“While online voter registration was a success, the issues with the scanning machines led to delays and inefficiencies,” he noted.

“This is the disconnect we must address. Digital transformation should not just be about replacing paper with screens, but about improving the process.”

In closing, Schreiber reiterated that the goal of these reforms is not just technological advancement but better service for South African citizens.

“We must never lose sight of the end user. The people are at the heart of these reforms, and it is their trust in the system that will ultimately determine the success of our efforts,” he added.

