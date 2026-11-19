The ANC says coalition talks are not responsible for the rand's recent weakening against the US dollar.

The ANC has dismissed reports that the recent weakening of the rand against the dollar is linked to ongoing coalition talks.

The party says South Africa’s currency is not being affected by the outcomes of the local government elections held on 4 November.

Reports of the rand’s weakening and possible reasons for it come at a time when it is becoming more evident that Helen Zille and her party, the DA, could be isolated from a coalition agreement in Johannesburg.

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The Citizen understands that ActionSA and the ANC, along with other smaller parties, are close to reaching a deal on the governance of Gauteng’s metros, including South Africa’s economic hub, the City of Johannesburg.

ANC hits back

In a statement on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said there could be other reasons for the rand’s weakening against the (US) dollar.

“The ANC rejects the misleading impression […] that the rand’s approach to R17 to the US dollar can be laid at the door of municipal coalition negotiations involving the DA.

“The report itself identifies a stronger dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates as factors behind the rand’s weakness,” said Bhengu.

Democratic choice of South Africans

Bhengu said the Electoral Commission of South Africa declared the 2026 local government elections free and fair.

“The DA received 24.64% of the national vote, roughly one vote in four. That support gives the DA a place in democratic deliberations, just as the votes cast for other parties give them a place.

“In hung councils, coalition arrangements must reflect the mandates voters gave their elected representatives. Financial markets have no right to dictate those negotiations or to pressure the ANC into a coalition with the DA,” said Bhengu.

Bhengu said the ANC will continue engaging with other parties to form stable, accountable municipal governments that improve service delivery for all.

“We will judge every proposed arrangement by its ability to meet those responsibilities. Our negotiating team will be guided by the mandate of the ANC and the interests of the communities our councillors were elected to serve,” said Bhengu.