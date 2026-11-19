'You are residing over a rotten institution a rotten department'.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi came under fire in Parliament on Wednesday as MPs on the health portfolio committee accused him of failing to act against officials linked to a R15 billion antiretroviral (ARV) tender.

The High Court set the tender aside last month. The same meeting heard that national medicine availability had fallen to 83.4%.

High Court sets aside ARV tender

Cipla and Hetero Drugs South Africa, who were unsuccessful bidders, brought the application against the award.

According to the department’s presentation, the court agreed with all five grounds, including claims that some bidders lacked valid manufacturing licences.

The ruling covered items 13 and 23, which cover first-line ARV treatment. It gave the department 120 days to reconsider the awards.

Director-General Thembisile Xulu confirmed the department would not appeal. “Yes, we agree with that judgment,” she stated.

Three companies lodged their own appeals, which suspended the order, and a hearing on leave to appeal is expected on Friday, 20 November.

Motsoaledi said former director-general Sandile Buthelezi, whom the Hawks arrested in March over a different tender matter, signed off on the award.

The two bid committees had presented him with conflicting recommendations.

“I believe that should have been taken back and it was not, and there’s going to be consequences for that provided by the law,” Motsoaledi explained.

Chairperson calls out health department’s inaction

The committee said it had warned Motsoaledi earlier this year that the tender was dishonest. However, the matter had to be legal and in front of the High Court for their concerns to be validated and the tender rendered invalid.

Chairperson Faith Muthambi called it unacceptable that no consequence management had followed a month after the judgment.

She said some of the officials involved could even be part of the discussions.

Furthermore, Muthambi called out the department for “presenting just for the sake of presenting”.

After asking for the names of everyone who sat on the bid evaluation and adjudication committees, she warned the minister and director general of the position they are in, saying “you are residing over a rotten institution a rotten department”.

Muthambi further warned that if the corrupt officials were not removed, the minister and DG would suffer the consequences.

“By now you should have acted. These are the officials you should have suspended with immediate effect, as a consequence of that court judgment,” Muthambi said.

MPs demand action against officials

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa argued that Motsoaledi should have acted sooner.

“You are found wanting. That’s the matter of fact. You did nothing about it. We told you about this on 18 February, and you decided you are not going to do anything about it,” she claimed.

ActionSA MP Tebogo Letlape went further, calling for a commission of inquiry into health tenders to probe collusion and anti-competitiveness among pharmaceutical companies.

Members also called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the minister’s own role.

“I welcome that wholeheartedly. I will provide answers to whoever is asking me questions about this issue of collusion,” Motsoaledi responded.

He said a forensic investigation would be conducted, but he could not get directly involved in procurement.

“I’ve never got involved in our tenders or interfered,” he insisted.

Angered by the responses, the committee resolved to meet in private to decide on a way forward.

Medicine availability at 83.4%

The department also briefed MPs on stockouts.

“Currently the medicine availability nationally is at 83.4%, and this data is as of 16 November 2026,” the director-general told the committee.

According to the briefing, the hot list of medicines at risk of disruption had doubled since May to 184 products.

Depot availability was below 80% in eight of nine provinces. Port congestion in Durban, disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz, tougher regulatory enforcement and unpaid provincial accounts all contributed.

“We recognise the impact that these shortages have on our patients and healthcare workers, and we remain focused on restoring and strengthening the availability of essential medicines,” the director-general noted.

Legal opinion on NHLS board

Parliament’s acting chief legal adviser, advocate Frank Jenkins, told the committee that Motsoaledi acted lawfully when he appointed a temporary National Health Laboratory Service board after the entire board resigned.

He said no gazette notice was needed. “The Act does not require that it gets gazetted,” he explained.

Jenkins said the committee’s role was oversight. “The committee itself can’t undo that decision should the committee even find that there’s a non-compliance with the act,” he noted.

WATCH: Portfolio Committee on Health briefing by Health Department on ARV tenders