The SACP has denied any PR seat trade-offs with the ANC.

A senior member of the ANC in Gauteng has warned against the party taking up PR seats from ActionSA.

The ANC in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni failed to get its mayoral candidates into councils following the local government elections earlier this month, because it did not secure any proportional representation (PR) seats in the metros.

ActionSA has since offered the ANC some PR seats in Gauteng to enable the party to field its best candidates for the position of deputy mayor and mayor in Gauteng’s three metros.

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ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told The Citizen on Friday that he made the offer because he was unhappy with the calibre of people the ANC had for the municipality’s top positions.

Why the deal is ‘good’

Mashaba said the deal is good because his party would gain an additional MMC position.

He said the ANC candidates, who would become deputy mayors of Tshwane and Johannesburg, would be sworn in as ActionSA PR councillors despite being ANC members.

However, Mashaba said the candidate will not have to attend ActionSA caucus meetings.

“They have accepted the offer. In fact, they were grateful,” he said.

The Citizen had sent questions to the ANC on the proposed trade-offs. Their reply will be added to this story once received.

SACP denies deal to help the ANC

Sources within the province said the SACP and the ANC were negotiating the same deal in Gauteng.

However, on Friday, the party’s spokesperson, Mhlekwa Nxumalo, denied the existence of a horse-trading deal with the ANC.

“We heard of such from the media, but nothing was raised with us in the two meetings we had this week,” said Nxumalo.

He said the SACP would only engage to establish councils.

“SACP seats are not open for any engagements with any party. SACP negotiations are centralised at the national level.

“The SACP Gauteng is only having its first PEC meeting on Sunday to conduct an assessment of elections, where formal recommendations will be made to the National Negotiations Team.

“Any other discussion that may have taken place wherever is not a formal SACP position,” said Nxumalo.

Concerns about ActionSA’s offer

An ANC insider told The Citizen on Friday that the trade-off with ActionSA could come with ideological and practical problems.

“Would that candidate be taking instructions from the ANC or ActionSA? It would be better if it were the SACP because we are in an alliance.

“This looks too desperate for power,” said the source.

Ethics and morality of the deal

Political analyst Andre Duvenhege told The Citizen on Friday that such trade-offs are “unethical” and appear to betray the electorate.

“What we are looking at here is elite trade-offs. It’s about positions, status, and money.

“I am concerned about this.

“The message I am getting is that the elites are making deals that are going against the lines that people voted,” he said.

He said the trade-offs raise serious concerns about ActionSA’s relationship with the ANC.