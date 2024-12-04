Political donations: Home Affairs committee to discuss party funding thresholds in parliament

Political parties received almost R200 million in donations in the three months and a Home Affairs committee will discuss existing thresholds.

The question about how much political parties should be allowed to receive from donors will be discussed in parliament on 4 December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Electoral Matter Amendment Bill less than a month before the May elections, removing the upper limit for donations and the amount over which donations must be declared.

The limits where reinstated by the Western Cape High after the elections, with the court ruling in favour of rights activists My Vote Counts.

Party funding debate

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs will sit on Wednesday to deliberate on the parameters of judgement and public submissions made.

The portfolio committee began scheduling public hearings in September and submissions have been made by unions, political parties, religious groups and activist groups.

“The committee agreed that transparency is a necessary protection mechanism against corruption and undue influence and that it is necessary to holistically consider representations made,” said committee chairperson Mosa Chabane.

“This can only be good for South Africa’s democracy,” he stressed.

Sizable donations made

Political parties have continued to rake in donations since the formation of the government of national unity.

Between July and September, parties were donated R197 million by private persons and organistaions.

The African National Congress received R33.2 million during that period, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) received R57.7 million and R38.5 million, respectively.

As for parties with fewer seats but who are part of the GNU, Rise Mzansi received R33 million in three months, while Build One South Africa pocketed R12.6 million over three months.

ActionSA, which has done a U-turn on the partnership with the DA and IFK, received R13.1 million in donations in the second quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

Prior to the elections, the names of the individuals making the donations were declared, however, the most recent list visible on the IEC website has some identities withheld.

