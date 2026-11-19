An ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK party pact could secure victory in six of the eight metropolitan municipalities.

Council meeting deadlines are inching nearer as the country waits with bated breath for the outcome of coalition talks.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Wednesday that he expected all councils to have concluded their first sittings by the end of next week.

Less complicated councils have already held their first sittings, with seven municipalities threatening to push the limits of the stipulated timeframes.

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“Municipalities must convene their councils within 14 days of publication [of results], and no later than 27 November.

“For district municipalities, the 14-day period begins once all local municipalities within the district have been established and have elected their representatives to the district council,” Hlabisa said.

Cape Town mayor elected

The minister urged parties to stay true to the Guidelines for Stable Coalitions in Local Government document sent to parties on 11 November.

The 31-page document is an informal instruction manual that provides advice on how to handle a potential stalemate or contestation, as well as the basic minimum steps.

“Elect the speaker at the first sitting and observe the separate statutory rules for constituting the executive,” the document reads.

In the metros, Cape Town held its first council sitting on Thursday morning where Geordin Hill-Lewis was again elected mayor, while Tshwane postponed its first sitting on Thursday.

“At the request of the DA and other parties, the council meeting that was scheduled for today was moved to next Thursday,” stated mayoral hopeful Cilliers Brink.

Johannesburg held a mock council sitting on Tuesday to prepare, with the outcome of coalition negotiations to determine the tone of the real deal next week.

Should the ANC, ActionSA, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party bloc materialise, they will command an unassailable majority in Gauteng’s three metros.

eThekwini, Mangaung and the Eastern Cape

Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and eThekwini have all confirmed council sittings for next Tuesday, while Mangaung confirm its council would sit on Monday.

In eThekwini, an ANC and MK party partnership is enough for the two to breach the 112-seat threshold to secure control of Durban and the surrounding areas.

Mangaung’s council consists of 101 seats, and while the anti-DA bloc falls just short with a combined 48 seats, the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) four will be enough to get the coalition over the line.

Buffalo City’s council requires 51 seats for a majority; with the 42 secured by the ANC, the EFF’s seven, ActionSA’s two and MK party’s one, they again do the trick.

Nelson Mandela Bay then is the only metro outside of the Western Cape where the four horsemen will be unable to guarantee a united victory.

With 61 seats needed, the DA are close with 53, yet short of partners, as its only clear potential allies in the Freedom Front Plus and ACDP have four seats between them.

The Mashaba, Malema, Mbalula and Zuma bloc has 43 seats between it, with the PA and SACP adding a further eight.

The UDM, with its three seats, and the other six parties, each holding a single seat, will prove the difference in deciding what will be a fragile Nelson Mandela Bay council.