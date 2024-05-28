IFP alarm after armed men threaten KZN Premier candidate Thami Ntuli

"An unmarked Ford Ranger with four unidentified men aggressively entered the convoy's path on the N2 towards eMpangeni/Richards Bay."

Despite attempts by Thami Ntuli’s security to evade the vehicle, it pursued and eventually blocked the convoy at the John Ross Highway and N2 intersection,” IFP National Secretary General Siphosethu Ngcobo said in a statement. Picture: X

The IFP is alarmed after an incident on Sunday afternoon when the party’s Premier candidate for Kwa-Zulu Natal’s convey was forced off the road and detained by armed men.

“On Sunday afternoon, Thami Ntuli’s convoy was returning from a public event called Ingezo in eSikhaleni when it encountered a highly alarming situation. An unmarked Ford Ranger with four unidentified men aggressively entered the convoy’s path on the N2 towards eMpangeni/Richards Bay.

“Despite attempts by Ntuli’s security to evade the vehicle, it pursued and eventually blocked the convoy at the John Ross Highway and N2 intersection,” IFP National Secretary General Siphosethu Ngcobo said in a statement.

Dressed in police uniform

According to Ngcobo, the assailants, dressed in police overalls and wearing balaclavas, brandished rifles and detained the convoy, aiming their weapons at Ntuli’s security personnel and activating their rifles.

They provided no identifiable markings or credentials to verify their affiliation with the National Intelligence Unit (NIU) or any other law enforcement agency, and their vehicle lacked any official branding.

Ngcobo issued a statement demanding a thorough investigation by law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Ngcobo emphasized that democracy cannot tolerate the abuse of power or the intimidation of political figures and their supporters.

“The IFP sees this incident as an indication of their growing influence and effectiveness, perceived as a threat by their adversaries.

Despite this, the party remains committed to its mission of alleviating poverty, unemployment, and abuse of power, and serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the nation,” Ngcobo stated.