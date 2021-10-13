Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
13 Oct 2021
7:07 pm
Local Elections 2021

Bad week at DA office for Mazzone as party sentiment takes a dip

Hein Kaiser

Natasha Mazzone disappeared off Twitter amid a spike in negative sentiment toward the DA, while the EFF showed that they're the master of "street politics".

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia
Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Natasha Mazzone has usurped party leader John Steenhuisen as the head of drama on DA Twitter. While Steenhuisen famously blocks anyone he doesn’t like on the social media platform, Mazzone has locked out the entire country. Her official account was there yesterday, gone today, and the party’s overall online ratings have declined over the past week, signalling potential warning signs to its campaign effort. Natasha Mazzone appears to have decided that the heat was too much on these Twitter streets, and deactivated her account after a spat earlier in the week.Natasha Mazzone appears to have...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS AND VIRAL

'Uzalo' actress hits campaign trail for late mom's party
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Vaccines at voting stations? That's what Covid-19 advisory body wants
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Is Mazzone planning to usurp Steenhuisen?
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

DA trying to capitalise on Indian-Zulu racial tension 'backfired'
3 days ago
3 days ago