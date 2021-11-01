Local Elections 2021 live: Latest on voting stations start times and more

Citizen Reporter

Voting day has arrived for South Africa’s 2021 local government elections and the polls will open at 7am and close at 9pm on Monday, 1 November 2021. And in case you are wondering: yes, mercifully, voting day was declared a Public Holiday.

Special votes were cast over the weekend, but that was not without incident. Despite some challenges on Saturday, the IEC declared that they were highly satisfied with start of special voting.

There were delays to voting stations opening on day one with service delivery protests and technical issues countrywide that resulted in delays of the voting stations opening. Polling stations for special votes closed at 5pm on Sunday.

The 2021 Local Govern Elections will be South Africa’s sixth municipal elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994. to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of South Africa’s nine provinces.

