Local Elections 2021

News | South Africa | Elections | Local Elections 2021

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
1 Nov 2021
6:30 am

Local Elections 2021 live: Latest on voting stations start times and more

Citizen Reporter

South Africans take to voting stations across the country from 7am on Monday. Follow the latest on the local government elections with our live blog.

Main photo shows a voting station at Highway Gardens voting station in Edenvale during the 2021 Local Government Elections. Picture: Neil McCartney

Voting day has arrived for South Africa’s  2021 local government elections and the polls will open at 7am and close at 9pm on Monday, 1 November 2021. And in case you are wondering: yes, mercifully, voting day was declared a Public Holiday.

Special votes were cast over the weekend, but that was not without incident.  Despite some challenges on Saturday, the IEC declared that they were highly satisfied with start of special voting.

There were delays to voting stations opening on day one with service delivery protests and technical issues countrywide that resulted in delays of the voting stations opening. Polling stations for special votes closed at 5pm on Sunday.

The 2021 Local Govern Elections will be South Africa’s sixth municipal elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994.  to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of South Africa’s nine provinces.

Local Elections 2021: Live updates on voting stations, results and breaking news

Find your voting station for the 2021 Local Elections

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

Morocco’s renewables: A lesson or two for South Africa
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

ELECTION LIVE BLOG: Special votes day two comes to an end
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Baby and toddler among five killed in horror crash near Leratong
3 days ago
3 days ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Load shedding: Eskom shifts blame for Gauteng power cuts
4 days ago
4 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

Morocco’s renewables: A lesson or two for South Africa
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

ELECTION LIVE BLOG: Special votes day two comes to an end
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Baby and toddler among five killed in horror crash near Leratong
3 days ago
3 days ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Load shedding: Eskom shifts blame for Gauteng power cuts
4 days ago
4 days ago