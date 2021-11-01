Local Elections 2021

News | South Africa | Elections | Local Elections 2021

1 Nov 2021
5:51 am

Where do I vote? What time do stations close? Your election FAQs answered

Here are some last-minute frequently asked questions about the elections, with quick answers. 

Lines at the voting station in Saulsville in Attidgeville, Tshwane. (Photo for illustration by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

Local government elections are finally here. But a considerable amount of admin comes with it. 

Many have last-minute questions, such as where they can vote, and what time voting stations close.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the elections, with quick answers. 

Where do I vote? 

If you are registered to vote in the 2021 local government elections, you can find your voting station information by checking your voter registration status. 

Check your status by clicking here

This will direct you to a page where you enter your ID number, and are redirected to information about where you are registered to vote today. 

You can also check your registration status by SMSing your ID number to 32810. Each SMS costs R1. 

What time do voting stations open and close? 

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), voting stations across the country will open at 7am and close at 9pm on Monday. 

There are 23,151 official stations across South Africa. 

Can I vote at a different station to the one I’m registered at? 

The IEC says registered voters must vote at the station where they are registered. 

If voters have moved, they can use the IEC’s voting station finder and search for their current home address to check if their voting district has changed. 

If it has, voters will need to have re-registered in their new voting district. Unfortunately, this had to have been done during registration weekend. 

However, they can contact their local IEC office for assistance and advice. 

Click here to find your local IEC office contact details. Alternatively, you can visit your local IEC office. Below is a list of local IEC office addresses. 

List-of-local-office-addresses-as-on-16-08-2021-1Download

Covid-19 protocol and admin reminders

  • Don’t forget your ID!
  • It is strongly advised that voters bring their own black pens along.
  • Remember to wear your mask, and adhere to social distancing. Pack in some hand sanitiser for good measure, too.
