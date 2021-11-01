Where do I vote? What time do stations close? Your election FAQs answered

Citizen Reporter

Local government elections are finally here. But a considerable amount of admin comes with it.

Many have last-minute questions, such as where they can vote, and what time voting stations close.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the elections, with quick answers.

ALSO READ: Elections 2021: Voters not allowed to take photos of marked ballot papers

Where do I vote?

If you are registered to vote in the 2021 local government elections, you can find your voting station information by checking your voter registration status.

Check your status by clicking here.

This will direct you to a page where you enter your ID number, and are redirected to information about where you are registered to vote today.

You can also check your registration status by SMSing your ID number to 32810. Each SMS costs R1.

What time do voting stations open and close?

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), voting stations across the country will open at 7am and close at 9pm on Monday.

Tomorrow is Election Day. Shape your community with your vote by voting????️ on 1 November 2021 at the voting station where you’re registered between 7am to 9pm.



Remember to mask up and to bring your South African ID. #EveryVoiceTogether pic.twitter.com/OD6gPdbYUt— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 31, 2021

There are 23,151 official stations across South Africa.

Can I vote at a different station to the one I’m registered at?

The IEC says registered voters must vote at the station where they are registered.

If voters have moved, they can use the IEC’s voting station finder and search for their current home address to check if their voting district has changed.

If it has, voters will need to have re-registered in their new voting district. Unfortunately, this had to have been done during registration weekend.

However, they can contact their local IEC office for assistance and advice.

Click here to find your local IEC office contact details. Alternatively, you can visit your local IEC office. Below is a list of local IEC office addresses.

Covid-19 protocol and admin reminders

Don’t forget your ID!

It is strongly advised that voters bring their own black pens along.