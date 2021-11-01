Change Party claims sabotage, but will wait for IEC investigation

Citizen Reporter

After seven hours of deliberating what should come of a mistake on Change Party’s proportional representation (PR) ballot paper, leader Lesiba Molokomme said the party would not take it further.

On Monday, it was discovered the Change Party’s name on the PR ballot papers for Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros did not appear next to their logo.

Instead was a party called Active Movement for Change, confusing voters.

Molokomme at first demanded the elections be stopped, but later told SABC News he and his party decided to “move forward”.

“Our decision was based on us understanding the situation is dire, and we cannot alter anything now. It happened, they [the Electoral Commission of South Africa] will learn and will investigate”.

He said this was despite the IEC technically “denying” Change Party voters their “full voting rights”.

“We decided there is a nation which is bigger than Change. South Africa needs to move forward”.

He said when the logo was initially signed off on before the local elections, Change Party’s name and logo appeared perfectly. There was also nothing wrong with the ward ballot papers.

As such, Change are viewing the incident as “sabotage”.

“We don’t think we’re wrong in it being sabotage”.

The party now awaits the findings of the sabotage claims, and are eager to know what went wrong.

Change’s name was previously omitted from the ballot papers, but the party did not take legal action against the IEC after being advised by its legal team that there were no prospects for a win.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Eric Naki