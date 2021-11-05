Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
5 Nov 2021
1:46 pm
Local Elections 2021

Will ANC in KZN humble itself for the sake of stability, service delivery?

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Political stability in the province will depend on whether the governing party allows factional battles to impact service delivery and democracy.

Picture File: Jacob Zuma casting his 2021 vote for local government in Nkandla, KZN.
Political stability in KwaZulu-Natal will depend on whether the ruling party eats humble pie or allows factional battles to further detract from the business of service delivery and peaceful democracy say analysts. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), ActionSA and other parties have weakened the ANC in the province by over 10%. The ANC's majority in the province shrunk to 41.4% of the vote, with the IFP coming in second with 24.3% on Thursday evening. The DA came in third at 12.81 %. This means the ANC will not be able to rule without a coalition. The province stands at 21...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Karma is a ... dodgy devil
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Apathy a sad day for democracy
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

POLITICS

Parties cry foul after IEC's ballot box blunder
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Low turnout a vote of no confidence
9 hours ago
9 hours ago