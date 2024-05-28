MK party condemns ‘ongoing and systematic persecution’ of Zuma

The MK party claims there is a campaign into the curtailment of Zuma’s freedom of speech.

Former president Jacob Zuma doesn’t not qualify to stand for election to the National Assembly until five years have elapsed since the completion of his sentence. Picture: Michel Bega

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has condemned what it called the “ongoing and systematic persecution” of Jacob Zuma, and the party by media broadcasters surrounding interviews with the former president.

Zuma last week accused the SABC of blocking an interview he gave on 22 May, claiming that he was the only politician barred by the SABC. The public broadcaster denied the allegations, saying it has covered the party’s activities since inception.

On Monday, eNCA dispelled rumours on social media that an interview between Power to Truth host JJ Tabane and Zuma will be broadcast on Monday night after the MK party shared the news on X.

“The interview cannot be broadcast tonight as it is so close to the elections. eNCA cannot advance the interests of any one political party over another. If the interview was broadcast, all other political parties would need to be given equivalent airtime, which is impossible at this stage,” the broadcaster said.

Persecution

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela claims the “persecution is a direct result of a coordinated anti-Zuma campaign orchestrated by the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of White Monopoly Capital (WMC), and those who are intimidated by the MK party’s radical stance on land expropriation without compensation.”

“This relentless campaign, initially sponsored by WMC through the ‘Zuma Must Fall’ initiative, extended into the wrongful imprisonment of President Zuma without due process, as well as his denial of his access to Parliament by the compromised Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), headed by Ramaphosa’s ally, Jeanet Love, and the Constitutional Court under Raymond Zondo.

Last week, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) found that Zuma is not eligible to stand for election to the National Assembly.

The ConCourt delivered its ruling on Monday last week, ruling in favour of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court found that there was no difference between a conviction of a criminal offence and civil conviction for contempt of court.

The (IEC) has previously defended the remarks made by commissioner Janet Love relating to Zuma’s candidacy.

During a media briefing in January, Love stated that the Constitution disqualified any candidate with a criminal record from serving in the National Assembly in a response to a question about Zuma’s eligibility.

However, according to the MK party, Love’s remarks were “premature and unwarranted” because at the time, the IEC had not yet opened the window period for the public to lodge objections regarding the candidates’ lists submitted by political parties.

The ConCourt later confirmed Love’s remarks.

But the MK party is still not convinced of the fair treatment of its leader.

“The campaign has now shifted into the curtailment of President Zuma’s freedom of speech and his right to political campaigning, as demonstrated by the recent actions of both SABC and eNCA, which have blatantly favoured Ramaphosa and his WMC-backed ANC,” Ndhlela claimed.

