WATCH: Volatile Eastern Cape taxi protest suspended

The first day of special voting was affected with over 100 voting stations unable to open due to the protests.

A truck meant to deliver voters’ rolls and T-shirts for EFF volunteers in the Eastern Cape was looted. Picture: X/@EFFEASTERNCAPE_

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed, in a post shared on X, that all taxi related protests in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, have been suspended indefinitely.

Mthatha was brought to a standstill on Monday by protesting taxi operators who blocked exits to the area.

Watch police minister Bheki Cele speaking about the taxi violence in Mthatha

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaking on the sidelines of a community meeting in Bizana, Eastern Cape about the taxi-related violence in Mthatha called on law enforcement to be tough. #Mthatha #EasternCape @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ORxbZb7EmH — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) May 28, 2024

Chaos

The first day of special voting was also affected with over 100 voting stations unable to open due to the protests.

The chaos also led to road closures, the suspension of teaching at schools, as well as the looting of trucks.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said law and order has been restored in Mthatha and traffic is flowing again following Monday’s taxi related unrest that led to the complete shutdown of the CBD and surrounding areas.

“Law enforcement officers including members of the SANDF are keeping a close eye on developments as rescue teams continue to clear some debris from yesterday’s violent protests that were characterised with running battles between the police and protesters and mass looting of delivery trucks.”

A truck carrying alcohol and one carrying @EFFSouthAfrica T-shirts are among several trucks that have been looted in Mthatha. Those behind the looting are wearing EFF t-shirts. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/ML1YzbDScE May 27, 2024

Airport

Binqose said the Mthatha Airport is also back in service after a forced closure by protesters.

“The suspension of services at the airport were hastened after a group of five balaclavas clad gunmen stormed the airport, threatening to burn it and ordering for its immediate closure. The five men were later stopped on their tracks by the police who shot and injured 2 of them after they allegedly opened fire on the police.

“The police retaliated and a shoot-out ensued. By the end of it, two men lied injured and all 5 suspects were rounded up and arrested. Two of them are under police guard in hospital,” said Binqose.

Warning

Speaking on the sidelines of a community meeting in Bizana, Eastern Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele called on law enforcement to be tough on those causing trouble.

“The job of the law enforcement officers is to enforce the law and not to negotiate. Negotiate out of the roads, negotiate out of the stations, don’t close the stations, don’t close schools and hospitals as they did.

“You can’t close a hospital and then go and negotiate. Police should not negotiate with people who break the law. They must start by enforcing the law and then negotiate,” said Cele.

Police remain on high alert in the Mthatha.

