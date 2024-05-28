Police arrest two more for MK party member killings

Three people have now been arrested for the killing of the MK party members which took place in in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police have arrested two more suspects in connection deaths of two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members. Picture: iStock

Gauteng police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the deaths of two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members.

This brings to three the number of people that have been arrested for the killing, which took place in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, south-east of Johannesburg, on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told The Citizen the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Arrests

“A team investigating the Katlehong North double murder case comprising of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations as well as Ekurhuleni District Detectives have arrested two more suspects aged 33 and 40 years old.

“These suspects will also be charged with two counts of murder and are due to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 May 2024,” Muridili said.

It is alleged that the two MK party members were shot and killed during a dispute with members affiliated with the African National Congress at Thwala Section in Katlehong North.

Investigations

Muridili said one victim died on the scene while the other was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

“One firearm and a knife were recovered on the scene. Motive for the incident will form part of the investigations. The case of two counts of murder has been allocated to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation.”

“The suspect will be appearing before Palm Ridge Court on Tuesday,” Muridili said.

The ANC and MK party are yet to comment on the incident. The Citizen reached out to both parties for comment, which will be included in this article once received.

Cops ready

Meanwhile, police said they are ready for Wednesday’s elections.

That was the message police deputy national commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili as the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) prepared to ensure everyone has the democratic right to exercise their vote in a peaceful, safe and secure environment.

Mosikili said they were monitoring over 632 high-risk voting stations and had a distribution plan in place.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief joint operations Lieutenant-General Siphiwe Sangweni said the SANDF was on standby to assist and respond with the SA Police Service (Saps) and cluster entities, if and when needed.

Additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

