MK party urges ANC to ‘do the right thing’ to avoid death as PA talks collapse

The ANC will announce the outcomes of its NEC meeting on coalition arrangements on Saturday.

A senior uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader has confirmed that the party will meet with the ANC this weekend to discuss possible coalition arrangements.

The MK party and the ANC had differences during the last general elections, making coalition talks between the two parties difficult.

MK party-ANC meeting

However, this time, one of the party’s senior leaders, Dali Mpofu, told the media that the MK party is interested in engaging the ANC.

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He said his party has already held exploratory discussions with the ANC ahead of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which is still underway in Boksburg.

“We are looking forward to meeting them over the course of this weekend, and as we said here, we are going to invite them; we are not going to be in some slanging match.

“We are going to appeal to the ANC to do the right thing so that it avoids its own death… we are appealing to the ANC to avoid its own demise for selling out to forces that have no interest – they will dump the ANC [as] soon as it becomes dispensable,” he said.

Mpofu was speaking at a media briefing hosted by a group of parties calling themselves the Council of the Left.

Meanwhile, the ANC on Thursday confirmed that it had met with a number of parties for exploratory discussions.

The party is expected to announce its plan of action after its NEC meeting on Saturday.

ANC-PA tension

However, the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) appear to be struggling to reach an agreement over several municipalities in the Northern Cape.

In a video circulating on social media, PA leader Gayton McKenzie told his supporters that the PA had made promises to its supporters that it would not give the ANC the mayorship of some municipalities.

He said the ANC in the Northern Cape is insisting on taking the mayoral position in a number of municipalities. The bone of contention between the ANC and PA is also the mayorship of David Kruiper Local Municipality.

“We will not be working with the ANC; you have my absolute word that we will not give them the mayorship of David Kruiper because that is what we promised.

“So, two things are going to happen…in the Northern Cape, we will go into opposition; we will go and sit and become the official opposition. We will not be meeting with them anytime soon, and they have said they are not willing to give us David Kruiper,” he said.

McKenzie said the ANC in the Northern Cape had even said it was willing to go for re-elections where it cannot form a coalition of its choice.

Despite this, the ANC had announced that all coalition engagements have become centralised nationally.