‘Most can’t read’, how can they lead?: Concern over KZN councillors

Mncwango claims some councillors rely on municipal officials to do their work.

ActionSA’s mayoral candidate in the City of eThekwini, Zwakele Mncwango, says he is concerned that most councillors in KwaZulu-Natal cannot read documents important to their jobs.

Mncwango recently spoke to The Citizen in Durban to discuss the upcoming local government elections. The trip is part of The Citizen‘s travels across the length and breadth of the country to explore the lives, struggles, successes, and frustrations of everyday South Africans ahead of this year’s local government elections.

“Most councillors, I will say this without fear of doubt, cannot read for meaning. It’s a fact they cannot read for meaning,” he said.

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Mncwango said that, in his experience, some councillors rely on officials’ knowledge to help them navigate council decisions and reports.

He said the problem with this is that councillors are expected to hold municipal officials accountable.

What about speeches?

Mncwango said the situation is so serious that even the MMCs for finance have officials write their speeches.

“Most of these mayors don’t even read. Someone writes a speech for them. Officials do the budget, which is okay. I am not saying councillors must sit and do the numbers. All I am saying is that councillors must be part of the process.”

No excuses after 1994

Mncwango said there is no reason for councillors not to be educated.

“Maybe in the early 2000s there was an issue because we had just come from apartheid; we were oppressed; we did not have an opportunity. That excuse, you can’t use it now, 30 years into democracy.

“Worst part of it, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) provides training. Councillors have the advantage of going and studying.

“There is no reason why a councillor who has been a councillor for more than three terms can’t have a degree; there is no reason,” he said.

He said some councillors do not pursue further studies because they see no reason to.

“I can tell you right now, some councillors, the agenda comes sealed. It gets delivered to your home. So to read it, you must open the cover and read. Some come with it to council sealed. Some open it in council.”

He said political parties must ensure they put up the best candidates.

“There must be a means test, and parties must be able to improve the systems of nominations of councillors by ensuring that the right people are elected,” he said.

Mncwango further said communities must also elect the right people to public office.

“I have seen that clean governance is not something that is accepted or understood well by the community… that is why you will find someone who is clouded by corruption being popular and the communities are the ones that are electing these people,” he said.