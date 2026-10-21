Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala pause trading barbs amid ongoing feud

Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala have gone quiet after her Instagram posts about a Rolex and valuation certificate. Here is what we know.

The feud between Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala appears to have gone quiet in recent days. It follows a document-heavy social media exchange about a Rolex, a rejection and a recalled valuation certificate.

The latest flare-up centres on a series of Instagram posts and Stories that Mbombo shared between mid- and late October. The Citizen could not independently verify the claims behind them.

What the posts show

Mbombo shared a photo of a green Rolex shopping bag and a gold-wrapped gift box with Rolex ribbons, taken at Waterfall City in Midrand. Her caption said you “cannot spend your way into being wanted”.

Other posts went further. She wrote: “The obsession is louder than the rejection.” Another read: “Imagine confusing rejection with theft.”

Sharing their thoughts online, her followers read the posts as an attempt to frame the saga as money failing to buy affection.

A screenshot posted by Blue Mbombo amid an ongoing feud with Thami Ndlala. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@blue_mbombo A screenshot posted by Blue Mbombo amid an ongoing feud with Thami Ndlala. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@blue_mbombo A screenshot posted by Blue Mbombo amid an ongoing feud with Thami Ndlala. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@blue_mbombo A screenshot posted by Blue Mbombo amid an ongoing feud with Thami Ndlala. Picture: Screenshot/Instagram, @blue_mbombo

Valuation and recall email

Mbombo also posted a valuation certificate from Shemer Jewellers in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, regarding a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust in Oystersteel, with a dark grey dial and Jubilee bracelet.

The certificate is addressed to Thandi Blue Mbombo and lists a value of R137 800. Serial and reference details were partially redacted in the post.

An accompanying email from the jeweller sent the certificate “for insurance purposes”. A second email, dated 30 June, said the earlier message had been recalled. It said its contents should be disregarded in full and should not be used for any reference or action.

Mbombo captioned the recall email: “Imagine thinking your money could buy you love, only for the investment to yield absolutely no returns. I’d want a refund too.”

Proxy wars

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula has been highly critical and has shared alleged documents and claims portraying Mbombo negatively in connection with her disputes with the businessman. He has been so in favour of the controversial figure that fans believe he’s operating as a proxy because the pair’s legal disputes have not yet been concluded.

In early October, he posted that the Midrand Magistrate’s Court dismissed Mbombo’s criminal case against Ndlala on 29 September 2026, alleging she lied about physical abuse and threats to her child. He claimed she has a history of “extorting men” for high living costs, previously tried to get R1 million from her ex, Nokwane, to open a salon, and that Ndlala is seeking R1 million in damages for defamation.

The blogger then shared a video clip of Mbombo allegedly telling Ndlala she was mentally unstable after Nokwane reportedly kicked her out of a villa, confiscated furniture and stopped supporting her lifestyle.

Earlier that month, he doxxed her by posting what appeared to be a certified copy of her South African smart ID card.

Most recently, he shared what looked like police documentation claiming Ndlala opened a theft case against her in August 2026 for allegedly stealing and selling his luxury watch. Related posts claimed she later tried to have the watch appraised, after which the jewellers recalled communications upon learning it was reported stolen. This is what prompted her most recent posts.

Around the same time, social media troll Chris Excel (@ChrisExcel102) posted critically of the influencer, stating: “Blue Mbombo, she once accused her ex-boyfriend Tebogo of GBV, she once lied that she was forced into an abortion by a man. Now it’s Thami… all her life is based on scandals that are destroying men…”

Mbombo did not acknowledge the troll’s attempts to defame her, and at the time of writing, the pair have stopped trading direct barbs online.