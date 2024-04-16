Elections

By Lunga Simelane

16 Apr 2024

04:50 am

‘My voice will be heard with Rise Mzansi’ – unemployed graduate

Linda Mangoloti sees Rise Mzansi as the solution to youth unemployment and government incompetence.

‘My voice will be heard with Rise Mzansi’ - unemployed graduate

Linda Mangoloti is a supporter of Rise Mzansi. Picture: Supplied

Come 29 May, Linda Mangoloti said she will vote for the newly formed Rise Mzansi party.

“The fact that it can accommodate young people is a bonus. I like how they put it – new results equal new leaders.

“I personally believe that Rise Mzansi will represent us well in parliament. Through them, our voices will be heard,” she said.

Unemployed graduate

The unemployed graduate said it depresses her that she’s sitting at home while many government posts are filled by unqualified people.

“It is no surprise that South Africa has a high rate of suicide and drugs and alcohol abuse among young people.

That’s because we are a neglected generation,” she said.

Mangoloti believes that only Rise Mzansi can rescue and restore South Africa.

‘Rise Mzansi is my last hope’

“Rise Mzansi is my last hope. The bursaries that we receive to study in higher education institutions, only to come back and sit at home, is a temporary solution, just like the R350 grant.

“We need permanent solutions that will enhance personal growth and improve the country’s economy,” said Mangoloti.

Elections Parliament Rise Mzansi vote

