‘Faeces came out of the shower’: Makhanda water crisis leaves students desperate

Rhodes University students skip lectures or go to class unclean amid crippling water issues in the area.

Residents have been facing water cuts for a number of years. Picture: Lucas Nowicki/GroundUp

As Rhodes University struggles with a water crisis, students are living in filth and unhygienic conditions, with blood and waste often strewn across public bathrooms.

Makhanda, which houses the university, has faced colossal water challenges for more than a decade.

Last month, the university’s student representative council and lobby group, Not In My Name, laid a formal complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission against the Makana Municipality over the crisis, alleging “gross human rights violations”.

It came as the university suspended lectures and activities due to water shortages.

According to the Makana Municipality, the current water ration is 50 litres per person a day. This has been in place since around 2019.

Residents have come to expect inconsistent water supply with taps only running on alternate days, if at all.

This undersupply of water affects people across the town.

However, the situation among residents on campus has become dire.

Blood and faeces in the shower

Nonny Beale, a student at one of the university’s residences, told The Citizen she still remembers the sight of faeces coming back up from the drains because of sewerage issues.

“In my first week at Rhodes, I was living in res, and we did not have water for two days. When the water came back, all the pipes were blocked, and all the waste came back up and flooded our res.

“Faeces was coming out of the shower. I was shocked.”

Another student, who did not want to be named, said she would often find menstrual blood in the shower, made more difficult by having to collect water to clean from storage tanks outdoors.

Bathing in a basin

Nondumiso Ntsele told The Citizen it is common for students to bathe in basins, using the little water they can find.

“It slows everything down. You have to wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning to get water from the tank outside your res.

“Sometimes that tank runs out, so you have to walk around looking for water from tanks in other res’, and that is not pleasant.”

Even doing laundry is a struggle, leaving some without clean clothes to wear to lectures.

“The laundry rooms are always locked, so we cannot wash our clothes. Some students don’t have a lot of clothes, so they suffer.”

Another student, who also did not want to be named, said the situation was so hopeless that they had contemplated leaving the university, while others said it had a major impact on their mental health.

Attempts to contact wardens at these residences were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.

Infrastructure problems in Makana Municipality

The Makana Municipality has implemented several measures to resolve water issues in the area.

Councillor of Ward 2 in Makhanda, Rumsell Mpumzi Xonxa, told The Citizen aging infrastructure remains a challenge “because when the water comes, there are a lot of leaks”.

“Two officials have been deployed to Makana Municipality, one of whom is an engineer, to assist in this issue.

“We understand the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, is going to be in the area to visit the water treatment works.

“This gives us a positive feeling that the water issue will be addressed,” he said.

